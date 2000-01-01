Mumbai to West Bengal
Delve into India’s rich history with visits to temples, mosques, and palaces. Spend six nights on the Hooghly River and join an optional extension to see the Taj Mahal.
Overview
An awe-inspiring land and river journey
Experience India’s extraordinary diversity on this journey from the west coast to eastern India. Begin in Mumbai, exploring Shiva’s ancient cave temples and Gandhi’s former home, then celebrate Diwali’s Festival of Lights amid Hyderabad’s opulent palaces and bustling bazaars. Continue to Bhubaneswar, where dozens of ornate temples reveal centuries of architectural mastery.
In West Bengal, board the luxury Ganges Voyager for a six-night cruise along the Hooghly River, taking in rural life along its banks. Witness women gathering for sunset prayers during Chhath Puja, ride rickshaws through temple-filled villages, and visit brass artisans preserving ancient techniques. Extend your journey with an optional post-trip extension to Agra to witness sunrise at the Taj Mahal and explore Agra Fort.
DatesOctober 26–November 10, 2027
Duration16 days
Price
From $15,695 per person
Trip size35 participants
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
From Mumbai’s Gateway of India to Kolkata’s colonial grandeur, explore temples, palaces, and sacred sites. Celebrate Diwali in Hyderabad, discover Bhubaneswar’s ancient temple complexes, then cruise the Hooghly River for six nights. Visit artisan villages, witness riverside Hindu festivals, explore nawab tombs and French colonial towns, and experience Bengal’s spiritual traditions.
Mumbai, India
Upon arrival in Mumbai, transfer to our hotel.Accommodations:
Taj Mahal Palace
Mumbai
After breakfast, we pass through the famous Gateway of India and take a boat ride to a small island where we explore the Elephanta Caves, a cluster of 6th- to 8th-century rock-cut caves carved adorned with sculptures depicting Shiva. Return to the hotel for lunch before setting out again for the Prince of Wales Museum, now known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya. Founded in the early 20th century to commemorate the visit of George V, the museum houses over 50,000 exhibits of ancient Indian history. Gather this evening for a welcome reception and dinner in the hotel.Accommodations:
Taj Mahal PalaceIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Mumbai / Hyderabad
This morning, ride along Marine Drive, an oceanfront promenade lined with art deco buildings, as we make our way to Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya, a Gujarati-style house in Mumbai where Mahatma Gandhi lived from 1917 to 1934. The three-story home is now a memorial to Gandhi and his campaign for India’s independence. After lunch at a local restaurant, transfer to the airport for our flight to Hyderabad.Accommodations:
Falak Numa PalaceIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Hyderabad
Begin our exploration of Hyderabad at the beautifully restored British Residency, a Palladian-style villa that served as the seat of British India’s power in Hyderabad. Next, head to the iconic Charminar with its four minarets and wander among the shops selling colorful bangles, embroidered fabric, and other goods in the nearby Laad Bazaar. See the Mecca Masjid, one of India’s largest mosques, and Chowmahalla Palace, which served as the seat of power of the Asaf Jahi dynasty. Return to the hotel for lunch and enjoy the remainder of the afternoon at leisure. After dinner, set out for a drive to take in the fireworks and colorful lights on display for Diwali, the Festival of Lights.Accommodations:
Falak Numa PalaceIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Hyderabad
After breakfast, venture to Golkonda Fort, a sprawling fortress complex that served as the capital of the Qutub Shahi kings during the 16th and 17th centuries. Tour the extensive grounds among palace ruins, mosques, and stables. Afterward, visit the nearby Qutub Shahi tombs, built by the various kings of the Qutub Shahi dynasty.Accommodations:
Falak Numa PalaceIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Hyderabad / Bhubaneswar
Late this morning, transfer to the airport for our flight to Bhubaneswar, capital of the state of Odisha. Upon arrival, transfer to our hotel and enjoy the afternoon at leisure.Accommodations:
Mayfair LagoonIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Bhubaneshwar and Konark
Once the capital of the Kalinga Empire, Bhubaneshwar is home to numerous ancient temples. See its largest, Lingaraja Temple; Parshuram Temple, one of the oldest and best-preserved temples in Odisha; and Rajarani Temple, named after its red and yellow sandstone. Afterward, drive to nearby Konark for lunch and a visit to Konark Temple, built in the 13th century in honor of Surya, the Sun God. The temple depicts Surya’s chariot with 24 wheels pulled by six horses. The temple itself is covered with reliefs of lions, musicians, and dancers.Accommodations:
Mayfair LagoonIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Puri
On our way to Puri, stop in the artisan village of Raghurajpur to admire the various handicrafts such as Patta Paintings, palm leaf engravings, stone carvings, paper toys and masks, and wood carvings. Continue to Puri and the Jagannath Temple complex, a Hindu pilgrimage center said to have one of the largest kitchens in the world. After lunch, return to Bhubaneshwar, pausing in the small town of Pipli, known for its traditional appliqué handicrafts, and home to the Dhauli Shanti Stupa.Accommodations:
Mayfair LagoonIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Bhubaneshwar / Kolkata / Embark / Bandel
After a relaxed breakfast, check out of the hotel and transfer to the airport for our flight to Kolkata, capital of West Bengal. Upon arrival, transfer to the Hooghly River, distributary of the sacred Ganges, and board our river vessel. Settle into our cabins and enjoy lunch as we begin our journey upstream. Later in the day, disembark in Bandel for a visit to the Hooghly Imambara, a famous Shia pilgrimage center famous for its Victorian clock with a winding key weighing nearly 50 pounds. Back on board, continue cruising to Kalna.Accommodations:
Ganges VoyagerIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Kalna
Take in the sights and sounds of Kalna on a rickshaw ride. Next, venture to the enchanting Rajbari complex to walk among the palace ruins and various temples. Reboard the Ganges Voyager and as we continue sailing, witness the Chhath Puja festival, where women gather along the banks of the river to offer prayers, flowers, and fruits to the setting sun, seeking the health, prosperity, and well-being of their families.Accommodations:
Ganges VoyagerIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Matiari / Khushbagh
Enjoy an early morning walk to Matiari, a small village known for its beautiful brass items, handcrafted using traditional methods passed down for generations. Next, sail past the battlefield of Plassey, where Robert Clive of British East India Company defeated the Mogul Nawabs in 1757. Early this evening, we visit the charming village of Khushbagh, home to the garden-cemetery of the Nawabs of Bengal and the tomb of the last Nawab of Bengal.Accommodations:
Ganges VoyagerIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Matiari / Khushbagh
After breakfast, we cruise to the sleepy village of Baranagar where we walk among a series of brick temples built by Rani Bhabani, the Queen of Natore, in the 18th century. Return to the ship and sail downstream through countryside dotted with mustard fields and mango orchards, passing villages where locals greet us from the banks. Arrive in Murshidabad, once the home of wealthy banking and merchant families. Visit the Hazarduari Palace with vast corridors lined with more than a thousand doors and filled with colonial era antiques, artwork, and manuscripts. Afterward, take a scenic ride by local buggy to the Katra Masjid, a former Shia caravanserai, mosque, and tomb.Accommodations:
Ganges VoyagerIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Mayapur
Stop in the village of Mayapur, a holy pilgrimage town known as the birthplace of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, considered an incarnation of Lord Krishna. Mayapur is also the headquarters of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) movement with a new temple comparable in size to the Vatican and largely funded by Alfred B. Ford, the great grandson of car maker Henry Ford. Meet Krishna followers and walk through the pilgrim’s bazaar.Accommodations:
Ganges VoyagerIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Chandannagar / Kolkata
This morning, cruise to Chandannagar, established as a French colony in 1673. Take in the French colonial buildings along the promenade, including the former French governor’s residence and the Sacred Heart Church. We then return to the ship and continue our journey downstream to Kolkata.Accommodations:
Ganges VoyagerIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Kolkata / Delhi
After breakfast, bid farewell to our ship and embark on a tour of Kolkata with its well-preserved British colonial buildings. See the Writers’ Building, the General Post Office, the governor’s residence, and Town Hall, and wander through the flower stalls of Mullick Ghat Flower Market. After lunch, proceed to the airport for our flight to Delhi.Accommodations:
Radisson BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Delhi / Home
After breakfast, return to the airport for flights returning home.Included meal: Breakfast
Make the most of your trip
Want more time to explore? Get the most out of your stay in this region when you sign up for an optional trip extension.
Post-trip Extension: Agra
Not too far from Delhi lies the Taj Mahal, one of India’s most enduring symbols. Built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his third wife, Mumtaz Mahal, this pure-white marble mausoleum is arguably the finest example of Mughal architecture, which combines elements of Islamic, Persian, Ottoman, and Indian styles. Visit at sunrise and sunset and spend time in Agra’s Red Fort.
DatesNovember 10–12, 2027
Duration3 days
Trip sizeMinimum: 16 participants
Delhi / Agra
After breakfast, check out of the hotel and depart for Agra. We begin at Agra Fort, a palatial Mughal-era military complex built of red sandstone. After exploring the walled city, continue to our hotel and enjoy lunch before venturing to the Taj Mahal for a sunset visit.Accommodations:
Oberoi AmarvilasIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Agra / Delhi
Rise early and return to the Taj Mahal to experience sunrise over the ivory mausoleum. After breakfast back at the hotel, visit a marble-inlay workshop to see how artisans employ the same techniques that were used to decorate the Taj Mahal. Return to the hotel for lunch, then depart for our return trip to Delhi.Accommodations:
Radisson BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Delhi / Home
Return to the airport this morning for flights headed home.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
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Pricing
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The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours, and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
Signature
Located on the Main deck, these suites are equipped with a small sitting area, a French balcony, twin size beds or king bed.
Square feet: 261
Double: $15,695 per person
Single: $23,095 per person
Colonial
Located on the upper deck, these suites are equipped with a small sitting area, a French balcony, twin size beds or king bed.
Square feet: 261
Double: $15,995 per person
Single: $23,395 per person
Heritage
Located on the upper deck, these suites are equipped with a small sitting area and writing desk, a French balcony offering a panoramic view, one king size canopy bed.
Square feet: 280
Double: $16,495 per person
Viceroy
Located on the upper deck, these suites are equipped with a sitting area and writing desk, a French balcony offering a panoramic view, one king size canopy bed.
Square feet: 360
Double: $17,295 per person
Maharaja
Located on the upper deck, these suites are equipped with a sitting area and writing desk, a French balcony offering a panoramic view, one king size canopy bed.
Square feet: 400
Double: $18,295 per person