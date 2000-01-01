Mumbai to West Bengal

Experience India’s extraordinary diversity on this journey from the west coast to eastern India. Begin in Mumbai, exploring Shiva’s ancient cave temples and Gandhi’s former home, then celebrate Diwali’s Festival of Lights amid Hyderabad’s opulent palaces and bustling bazaars. Continue to Bhubaneswar, where dozens of ornate temples reveal centuries of architectural mastery.

In West Bengal, board the luxury Ganges Voyager for a six-night cruise along the Hooghly River, taking in rural life along its banks. Witness women gathering for sunset prayers during Chhath Puja, ride rickshaws through temple-filled villages, and visit brass artisans preserving ancient techniques. Extend your journey with an optional post-trip extension to Agra to witness sunrise at the Taj Mahal and explore Agra Fort.