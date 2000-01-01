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Historic cities and stunning landscapes

Morocco to the Canary Islands

Spend five days in Morocco before cruising to Lanzarote, Tenerife, and La Gomera. Take in labyrinthine souks, grand mosques, volcanic terrain, and pristine beaches.

Overview

Exploring northern Africa and the Canaries

Start in Marrakech, spend a day in the Atlas Mountains, and take a step back in time to the Middle Ages during a visit to Fez. Then, venture to Casablanca, Rabat, and Taroudant. Experience the many facets of Morocco’s cultural and historical makeup, marked by modernity, tradition, and Berber influences.

Next, cruise aboard the Sea Cloud Spirit, an awe-inspiring and educational experience. Enjoy lessons in how the sails work while watching crew members scale dizzying heights to set them by hand. As we make our way through the Canary Islands, marvel at the volcanic grandeur, rare flora, and living traditions that reflect a deep connection between landscape and culture. 

Dates

October 29–November 11, 2027

Duration

14 days

Price

From approx. $16,295 per person

Trip size

36 participants

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