Mongolia has long been the ultimate destination for many travelers who have “been everywhere.” Our journey to this remote area of inner Asia is a chance for us to observe cultures and meet people whose way of life is steeped in tradition, yet at the same time who are trying to adapt to the demands of life in the 21st century.

We meet with local residents, visit restored monasteries, delve into the country's layered history during museums visits, and check out the contemporary art scene. A highlight is our time in the Gobi Desert, where we witness the wrestling, horse racing, and archery competitions of the colorful Naadam Festival. This is a most extraordinary journey to a most extraordinary land.