Mongolia
Discover one of the world's last surviving nomadic cultures, hear monks chanting from mountaintop monasteries, and take in the vast night sky in the Gobi Desert.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
Mongolia has long been the ultimate destination for many travelers who have “been everywhere.” Our journey to this remote area of inner Asia is a chance for us to observe cultures and meet people whose way of life is steeped in tradition, yet at the same time who are trying to adapt to the demands of life in the 21st century.
We meet with local residents, visit restored monasteries, delve into the country's layered history during museums visits, and check out the contemporary art scene. A highlight is our time in the Gobi Desert, where we witness the wrestling, horse racing, and archery competitions of the colorful Naadam Festival. This is a most extraordinary journey to a most extraordinary land.
DatesAugust 14–24, 2027
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $12,995 per person
Trip size23 participants
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Dive into Mongolia’s history in Ulaanbaatar, then travel to Karakorum, 13th-century capital of the Mongol Empire. Spend two nights in a ger camp there before continuing to the special Three Camel Lodge in the Gobi Desert. See Przewalski’s horses in the wild, ride a camel through the dunes of Moltsog Els, search for dinosaur fossils at the Flaming Cliffs, and experience the Naadam Festival.
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Upon arrival at the Ulaanbaatar airport, transfer to our centrally located hotel.Accommodations:
Shangri-La Hotel
Ulaanbaatar
Begin today at Sukhbaatar Square to view the Great Khans memorial, built in celebration of the 800th anniversary of the Mongol Empire. Stroll from the square to the Chinggis Khan National Museum, where a local historian leads us through galleries dedicated to the ancient states that preceded Chinggis Khan, the Mongol Empire, and the post-Genghis Khan era. Later in the afternoon, visit the National Library’s treasure room, which holds special manuscripts dating back to the 16th century. Gather with local Stanford alumni for welcome drinks this evening before dinner at a local restaurant.Accommodations:
Shangri-La HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Ulaanbaatar / Hustai National Park / Karakorum
Depart Ulaanbaatar for Karakorum, stopping in Hustai National Park, home to the last remaining species of wild horse, the takhi, commonly known as Przewalski’s horse. Hear from the park biologist about current conservation efforts, then search for the beautiful horses in their natural habitat. Continue our drive to Karakorum, site of the 13th-century capital of the Mongol Empire, and check in to our ger camp.Accommodations:
Secrets of Silk Road Ger CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Karakorum and Erdene Zuu Monastery
At the Karakorum Museum, the museum curator provides an overview of the historical significance of the Orkhon Valley, designated a UNESCO Cultural Landscape. Next, visit the Erdene Zuu Monastery, which is surrounded by 108 stupas and has been a place of Buddhist activity for centuries. Observe the monks as they perform prayers and rituals in temples richly decorated with spectacular Buddhist art. After lunch, we stop at the Gokhturk Museum to see the Bilge Qaghan and Kul Tigin monuments, dedicated to Turkish Khans who ruled Mongolia between the 6th and 8th century.Accommodations:
Secrets of Silk Road Ger CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Karakorum / Gobi
Early this morning, depart on our long journey to the Gobi. Stop for lunch at Ongiin Khiid and walk through the ruins of the 17th-century temple, known as the “Pearl of the Great Desert,” that was one of the largest monasteries in Mongolia until its destruction during the communist purges in 1939. Continue across the vast Ongi steppe to reach the Three Camel Lodge, our luxury ger resort situated on the edge of Gobi Gurvansaikhan National Park. After dinner we head outdoors to take in the dazzling night sky, free of light pollution.Accommodations:
Three Camel LodgeIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Moltsog Els
Take advantage of several optional activities this morning or simply relax. In the afternoon, we drive to Moltsog Els, one of the few regions of the Gobi covered by sand dunes. Visit with a camel breeder family and explore the area on foot or by a camel. After dinner, enjoy an optional stargazing session.Accommodations:
Three Camel LodgeIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Havsgait Valley and Flaming Cliffs
This morning, drive to Havsgait Valley where we hike to a mountaintop to observe ancient petroglyphs. Later, head out to Bayan Zag, commonly known as the Flaming Cliffs, for the orange glow of its rock at dawn and dusk. It was here in 1923 that Dr. Roy Chapman Andrews and his exploration team from the American Museum of Natural History found the first nest of dinosaur eggs. Although not obvious to the untrained eye, the Flaming Cliffs are rich with dinosaur fossils and have been the site of important paleontological discoveries.Accommodations:
Three Camel LodgeIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Naadam Festival
Today, we witness a local countryside Naadam Festival. Wrestling, horseracing, and archery are the three age-old competitions traditionally used to measure the courage and strength of nomads and warriors. Contemporary Naadam games showcase the abilities of local men, women, boys, and girls, and are also a time when family and friends get together to celebrate the joyful summer season.Accommodations:
Three Camel LodgeIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Gobi / Ulaanbaatar
After breakfast, transfer to local airport for our flight returning to Ulaanbaatar. Spend the rest of the day at leisure with dinner on our own.Accommodations:
Shangri-La HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Ulaanbaatar
Today is all about Mongolia’s vibrant contemporary art scene. We are welcomed into the creative spaces of distinguished Mongolian artists for personal encounters with their work and process. Visit a range of private galleries that showcase both traditional influences and modern abstraction. Tonight, gather for a traditional performance followed by our farewell dinner at a local restaurant.Accommodations:
Shangri-La HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Ulaanbaatar / Home
After breakfast, transfer to airport for flights returning home.Included meal: Breakfast
Make the most of your trip
Want more time to explore? Get the most out of your stay in this region when you sign up for an optional trip extension.
Post-trip Extension: Western Mongolia
Travel to Mongolia’s westernmost province, Bayan-Ulgii, an isolated area that is dominated by the Altai Mountains. Delve into the well-preserved culture and traditions of the Kazakh people found here. We spend time with a local family, learning about the falconry tradition that has been practiced for more than millennium and passed down through generations.
DatesAugust 24–28, 2027
Duration5 days
Ulaanbaatar / Ulgii
After breakfast, transfer to the airport for our flight to Ulgii, capital of Bayan-Ulgii. Explore the town, visiting the local mosque and market and stopping at the Eagle Hunter Cultural Center to learn about the falconry tradition and its practitioners. Afterward, depart for the drive to Three Eagle Camp, situated at the foot of the majestic Tsambagarav Mountain.Accommodations:
Three Eagle CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Bayan Lake
Start the morning with an overland drive and nature hikes through beautiful valleys, discovering striking rock formations and ancient deer stones along the way. Continue to Bayan Lake, set dramatically against the high mountains on its south and north banks and rich with migratory birds.Accommodations:
Three Eagle CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Eagle Hunters
Drive to the summer pasture area to meet with Kazakh falconers and the golden eagles they use to hunt foxes, rabbits, and marmots. We have lunch with the Kazakh family, enjoying a musical performance as we sample the traditional dish known as beshbarmak. Return to camp and venture out on a nature hike to further explore the surroundings.Accommodations:
Three Eagle CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Ulgii / Ulaanbaatar
Return to Ulgii to catch our flights back to Ulaanbaatar. Upon arrival, transfer to the hotel and enjoy the rest of the day at leisure.Accommodations:
Shangri La HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Ulaanbaatar / Home
This morning, transfer to the airport for flights returning home.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.