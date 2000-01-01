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An inside look at a country steeped in tradition

Mongolia

Discover one of the world's last surviving nomadic cultures, hear monks chanting from mountaintop monasteries, and take in the vast night sky in the Gobi Desert.

Overview

An awe-inspiring journey

Mongolia has long been the ultimate destination for many travelers who have “been everywhere.” Our journey to this remote area of inner Asia is a chance for us to observe cultures and meet people whose way of life is steeped in tradition, yet at the same time who are trying to adapt to the demands of life in the 21st century.

We meet with local residents, visit restored monasteries, delve into the country's layered history during museums visits, and check out the contemporary art scene. A highlight is our time in the Gobi Desert, where we witness the wrestling, horse racing, and archery competitions of the colorful Naadam Festival. This is a most extraordinary journey to a most extraordinary land.

Dates

August 14–24, 2027

Duration

11 days

Price

From approx. $12,995 per person

Trip size

23 participants

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Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Dive into Mongolia’s history in Ulaanbaatar, then travel to Karakorum, 13th-century capital of the Mongol Empire. Spend two nights in a ger camp there before continuing to the special Three Camel Lodge in the Gobi Desert. See Przewalski’s horses in the wild, ride a camel through the dunes of Moltsog Els, search for dinosaur fossils at the Flaming Cliffs, and experience the Naadam Festival.

  • Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

    Upon arrival at the Ulaanbaatar airport, transfer to our centrally located hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Shangri-La Hotel

  • Ulaanbaatar

    Begin today at Sukhbaatar Square to view the Great Khans memorial, built in celebration of the 800th anniversary of the Mongol Empire. Stroll from the square to the Chinggis Khan National Museum, where a local historian leads us through galleries dedicated to the ancient states that preceded Chinggis Khan, the Mongol Empire, and the post-Genghis Khan era. Later in the afternoon, visit the National Librarys treasure room, which holds special manuscripts dating back to the 16th century. Gather with local Stanford alumni for welcome drinks this evening before dinner at a local restaurant.

    Accommodations:

    Shangri-La Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Ulaanbaatar / Hustai National Park / Karakorum

    Depart Ulaanbaatar for Karakorum, stopping in Hustai National Park, home to the last remaining species of wild horse, the takhi, commonly known as Przewalski’s horse. Hear from the park biologist about current conservation efforts, then search for the beautiful horses in their natural habitat. Continue our drive to Karakorum, site of the 13th-century capital of the Mongol Empire, and check in to our ger camp.

    Accommodations:

    Secrets of Silk Road Ger Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Karakorum and Erdene Zuu Monastery

    At the Karakorum Museum, the museum curator provides an overview of the historical significance of the Orkhon Valley, designated a UNESCO Cultural Landscape. Next, visit the Erdene Zuu Monastery, which is surrounded by 108 stupas and has been a place of Buddhist activity for centuries. Observe the monks as they perform prayers and rituals in temples richly decorated with spectacular Buddhist art. After lunch, we stop at the Gokhturk Museum to see the Bilge Qaghan and Kul Tigin monuments, dedicated to Turkish Khans who ruled Mongolia between the 6th and 8th century.

    Accommodations:

    Secrets of Silk Road Ger Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Karakorum / Gobi

    Early this morning, depart on our long journey to the Gobi. Stop for lunch at Ongiin Khiid and walk through the ruins of the 17th-century temple, known as the “Pearl of the Great Desert,” that was one of the largest monasteries in Mongolia until its destruction during the communist purges in 1939. Continue across the vast Ongi steppe to reach the Three Camel Lodge, our luxury ger resort situated on the edge of Gobi Gurvansaikhan National Park. After dinner we head outdoors to take in the dazzling night sky, free of light pollution.

    Accommodations:

    Three Camel Lodge

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Moltsog Els

    Take advantage of several optional activities this morning or simply relax. In the afternoon, we drive to Moltsog Els, one of the few regions of the Gobi covered by sand dunes. Visit with a camel breeder family and explore the area on foot or by a camel.  After dinner, enjoy an optional stargazing session.

    Accommodations:

    Three Camel Lodge

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Havsgait Valley and Flaming Cliffs

    This morning, drive to Havsgait Valley where we hike to a mountaintop to observe ancient petroglyphs. Later, head out to Bayan Zag, commonly known as the Flaming Cliffs, for the orange glow of its rock at dawn and dusk.  It was here in 1923 that Dr. Roy Chapman Andrews and his exploration team from the American Museum of Natural History found the first nest of dinosaur eggs. Although not obvious to the untrained eye, the Flaming Cliffs are rich with dinosaur fossils and have been the site of important paleontological discoveries.

    Accommodations:

    Three Camel Lodge

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Naadam Festival

    Today, we witness a local countryside Naadam Festival. Wrestling, horseracing, and archery are the three age-old competitions traditionally used to measure the courage and strength of nomads and warriors.  Contemporary Naadam games showcase the abilities of local men, women, boys, and girls, and are also a time when family and friends get together to celebrate the joyful summer season.

    Accommodations:

    Three Camel Lodge

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Gobi / Ulaanbaatar

    After breakfast, transfer to local airport for our flight returning to Ulaanbaatar. Spend the rest of the day at leisure with dinner on our own.

    Accommodations:

    Shangri-La Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Ulaanbaatar

    Today is all about Mongolia’s vibrant contemporary art scene. We are welcomed into the creative spaces of distinguished Mongolian artists for personal encounters with their work and process. Visit a range of private galleries that showcase both traditional influences and modern abstraction. Tonight, gather for a traditional performance followed by our farewell dinner at a local restaurant.

    Accommodations:

    Shangri-La Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Ulaanbaatar / Home

    After breakfast, transfer to airport for flights returning home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Make the most of your trip

Want more time to explore? Get the most out of your stay in this region when you sign up for an optional trip extension.

Post-trip Extension: Western Mongolia

Travel to Mongolia’s westernmost province, Bayan-Ulgii, an isolated area that is dominated by the Altai Mountains. Delve into the well-preserved culture and traditions of the Kazakh people found here. We spend time with a local family, learning about the falconry tradition that has been practiced for more than millennium and passed down through generations.

Dates

August 24–28, 2027

Duration

5 days

  • Ulaanbaatar / Ulgii

    After breakfast, transfer to the airport for our flight to Ulgii, capital of Bayan-Ulgii. Explore the town, visiting the local mosque and market and stopping at the Eagle Hunter Cultural Center to learn about the falconry tradition and its practitioners. Afterward, depart for the drive to Three Eagle Camp, situated at the foot of the majestic Tsambagarav Mountain.

    Accommodations:

    Three Eagle Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Bayan Lake

    Start the morning with an overland drive and nature hikes through beautiful valleys, discovering striking rock formations and ancient deer stones along the way. Continue to Bayan Lake, set dramatically against the high mountains on its south and north banks and rich with migratory birds.

    Accommodations:

    Three Eagle Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Eagle Hunters

    Drive to the summer pasture area to meet with Kazakh falconers and the golden eagles they use to hunt foxes, rabbits, and marmots. We have lunch with the Kazakh family, enjoying a musical performance as we sample the traditional dish known as beshbarmak. Return to camp and venture out on a nature hike to further explore the surroundings.

    Accommodations:

    Three Eagle Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Ulgii / Ulaanbaatar

    Return to Ulgii to catch our flights back to Ulaanbaatar. Upon arrival, transfer to the hotel and enjoy the rest of the day at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Shangri La Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Ulaanbaatar / Home

    This morning, transfer to the airport for flights returning home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Getting Around

Driving times range from four to six hours except for one all-day drive, which takes about eight hours, with a lunch stop. Roads are often unpaved and extremely bumpy. During our drives and outside of Ulaanbaatar, restroom facilities may not be available. It is often necessary to make use of a bush, tree, rock or whatever else the terrain might provide.

About Our Accommodations

We expect that participants will be a self-selecting group whose interest in the places we visit far outweighs the need for creature comforts. Participants should expect an adventurous, rather than luxurious, travel experience. While we use the best hotels available, most provide simple accommodations.

Our lodgings in Karakorum and the Gobi Desert are in ger camps. Gers are circular, dome-shaped tents covered with felt made from sheep’s wool. Each ger comfortably sleeps two and has electricity and a small stove for heat, as well as en suite flush toilets and showers.

Activity Level

Due in part to the developing infrastructure and the remoteness of some stops on our itinerary, we consider this to be a strenuous program. It will be physically demanding and busy at times, suitable only for travelers in excellent health. Daily excursions involve one to three miles of walking, often on uneven and rocky terrain. Stairs may not have handrails.

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