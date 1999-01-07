Mexico City and Oaxaca

Visit the home of Frida Kahlo, explore ancient Aztec sites, and wander the halls of the National Museum of Anthropology, which houses the world's largest collection of ancient Mexican art. We’ll marvel at several of Diego Rivera’s murals and learn about the street art of the city’s Roma Norte district, a powerful voice for the city’s youth. In Oaxaca, we’ll dine at one of Alice Waters’ favorite restaurants.

Throughout the trip, we’ll meet with local artisans, visit community and art projects, and hear from guest speakers on a variety of topics including Mexican muralism and the country’s controversial leader, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.