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Travel/Study
Politics, culture, and cuisine in Mexico

Mexico City and Oaxaca

Learn and wonder on an adventure filled with opportunities to take in historical sites, lectures, sumptuous food, and breathtaking art, architecture, and archaeology.

Overview

From Frida Kahlo to Oaxacan markets

Visit the home of Frida Kahlo, explore ancient Aztec sites, and wander the halls of the National Museum of Anthropology, which houses the world's largest collection of ancient Mexican art. We’ll marvel at several of Diego Rivera’s murals and learn about the street art of the city’s Roma Norte district, a powerful voice for the city’s youth. In Oaxaca, we’ll dine at one of Alice Waters’ favorite restaurants.

Throughout the trip, we’ll meet with local artisans, visit community and art projects, and hear from guest speakers on a variety of topics including Mexican muralism and the country’s controversial leader, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Dates

March 6–14, 2027

Duration

9 days

Price

From approx. $7,495 per person

Trip size

34 participants

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Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Delve into the rich history of Mexico’s art, from Mesoamerican figures to contemporary works, during visits to museums and galleries. Venturing outside Mexico City and Oaxaca, behold the magnificent archaeological sites of Teotihuacán and Monte Albán. We’ll sample both traditional dishes and the latest in Mexican gastronomy and hear from artists, academics, and journalists on a wide range of topics.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity level

We consider this to be a moderately strenuous program that is at times physically demanding and busy with a full schedule of lectures, tours, and special events. Travelers should expect one to three miles of walking each day with extended periods of standing, such as during museum tours. Participants may encounter cobblestones and uneven terrain, and excursions may require climbing stairs or navigating steps and high thresholds without handrails. Elevators may be limited or unavailable. Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health.

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