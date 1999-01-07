Mexico City and Oaxaca
Learn and wonder on an adventure filled with opportunities to take in historical sites, lectures, sumptuous food, and breathtaking art, architecture, and archaeology.
Overview
From Frida Kahlo to Oaxacan markets
Visit the home of Frida Kahlo, explore ancient Aztec sites, and wander the halls of the National Museum of Anthropology, which houses the world's largest collection of ancient Mexican art. We’ll marvel at several of Diego Rivera’s murals and learn about the street art of the city’s Roma Norte district, a powerful voice for the city’s youth. In Oaxaca, we’ll dine at one of Alice Waters’ favorite restaurants.
Throughout the trip, we’ll meet with local artisans, visit community and art projects, and hear from guest speakers on a variety of topics including Mexican muralism and the country’s controversial leader, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
DatesMarch 6–14, 2027
Duration9 days
Price
From approx. $7,495 per person
Trip size34 participants
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Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Delve into the rich history of Mexico’s art, from Mesoamerican figures to contemporary works, during visits to museums and galleries. Venturing outside Mexico City and Oaxaca, behold the magnificent archaeological sites of Teotihuacán and Monte Albán. We’ll sample both traditional dishes and the latest in Mexican gastronomy and hear from artists, academics, and journalists on a wide range of topics.
Trip details
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