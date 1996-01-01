Languedoc and Catalunya Walk

Journey through the landscapes of Languedoc and Catalunya, where history, faith, and legend collide. Follow the Cathars’ path on daily walks through France and Spain, tracing their story across medieval ruins, mountain trails, and vibrant towns. In the thirteenth century, crusaders drove this religious movement from Languedoc, carving kingdoms from its dramatic terrain.

Begin in Albi, with its towering cathedral, and walk the medieval streets of Carcassonne. Continue to Montségur, the Cathars’ legendary hilltop stronghold. Cross into Spain, through the Pyrenees, ending in Barcelona, where history and art come alive in Gaudí’s visionary works. Autumn’s mild weather, fewer crowds, and golden-hued scenery make it the perfect time to explore.