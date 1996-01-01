Languedoc and Catalunya Walk
Trace the Cathars’ journey through medieval ruins, Pyrenean landscapes, and the vibrant cities of Carcassonne and Barcelona.
Overview
A journey through medieval France and Spain
Journey through the landscapes of Languedoc and Catalunya, where history, faith, and legend collide. Follow the Cathars’ path on daily walks through France and Spain, tracing their story across medieval ruins, mountain trails, and vibrant towns. In the thirteenth century, crusaders drove this religious movement from Languedoc, carving kingdoms from its dramatic terrain.
Begin in Albi, with its towering cathedral, and walk the medieval streets of Carcassonne. Continue to Montségur, the Cathars’ legendary hilltop stronghold. Cross into Spain, through the Pyrenees, ending in Barcelona, where history and art come alive in Gaudí’s visionary works. Autumn’s mild weather, fewer crowds, and golden-hued scenery make it the perfect time to explore.
DatesSeptember 21–October 2, 2027
Duration12 days
Price
From approx. $10,995 per person
Trip size32 participants
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Meet our walking guide
Peter Watson has led the way for Stanford travelers across Western Europe since 1996. His carefully crafted itineraries reflect his passion for the culture and history of the regions we visit. A graduate of Oxford University in French and Spanish literature, Peter provides insightful commentary along our walks, adding to the trip’s educational experience.