Kilimanjaro Trek
Realize one of the planet’s most rewarding achievements, summiting Kilimanjaro’s Uhuru Peak on this challenging non-technical climb.
Overview
The adventure of a lifetime
Without a doubt, climbing Kilimanjaro offers one an opportunity to partake in an extraordinary, enriching adventure and to achieve a challenging personal goal. Of all the world’s “Seven Summits,” Kilimanjaro is unique in that trekkers can reach the 19,341-foot-high peak with no technical mountaineering skills.
With the careful support of our expert mountain guides, we follow a meticulously planned, nine-day Northern Circuit route. This route is less-frequented by other trekkers, and its longer duration offers a higher chance of summit success. Wrap up the adventure with an optional post-trip safari in Ngorongoro Conservation Area and Serengeti National Park.
DatesJune 22–July 3, 2027
Duration12 days
Price
From approx. $11,695 per person
Trip size24 participants
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Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
“This experience fed both the mind and body. What we learned about Tanzania and Mount Kilimanjaro perfectly complemented the wonderful experience of hiking to the ‘roof of Africa.’”
—Mark Schar, PhD ’11