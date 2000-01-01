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Barranco camp with milky way at night on the way to Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania
Summit the roof of Africa

Kilimanjaro Trek

Realize one of the planet’s most rewarding achievements, summiting Kilimanjaro’s Uhuru Peak on this challenging non-technical climb.

Overview

The adventure of a lifetime

Without a doubt, climbing Kilimanjaro offers one an opportunity to partake in an extraordinary, enriching adventure and to achieve a challenging personal goal. Of all the worlds Seven Summits, Kilimanjaro is unique in that trekkers can reach the 19,341-foot-high peak with no technical mountaineering skills.

With the careful support of our expert mountain guides, we follow a meticulously planned, nine-day Northern Circuit route. This route is less-frequented by other trekkers, and its longer duration offers a higher chance of summit success. Wrap up the adventure with an optional post-trip safari in Ngorongoro Conservation Area and Serengeti National Park.

Dates

June 22–July 3, 2027

Duration

12 days

Price

From approx. $11,695 per person

Trip size

24 participants

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Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Meals and Accommodations

Expect an adventurous and rigorous, rather than luxurious, travel experience. Our mountain camps on Kilimanjaro offer a basic, but comfortable, camping experience. Trekkers sleep in new 4-season mountain tents. Our large dining dome has solar-powered lighting and comfortably seats 24 guests for meals. A separate portable toilet tent is set up in a convenient spot at each camp. There are no showers on the mountain.

Guests are provided filtered water taken from mountain streams. Although loss of appetite is common at such high altitudes, plentiful and nutritious hot meals are provided each day by our staff. Our full-service mountain team provides top-notch service throughout the day, starting with a hot towel and warm washing water each morning, sit-down lunches in our dining dome along the way, and a daily recap and evening briefing after dinner. We expect that participants will be a self-selecting group whose interest in hiking and trekking Mount Kilimanjaro far outweighs the need for creature comforts.

This experience fed both the mind and body. What we learned about Tanzania and Mount Kilimanjaro perfectly complemented the wonderful experience of hiking to the ‘roof of Africa.’

—Mark Schar, PhD ’11

Activity Level

Participants must be physically fit, active, and in excellent health, and should plan to embark on a training program several months before departure to ensure the greatest likelihood of success. Endurance, good cardiovascular health, and a healthy desire to reach the summit are important, but summiting cannot be guaranteed. Despite rigorous physical and mental preparation, most people experience some difficulty due to the high altitude (19,341 feet at the summit). Technical climbing skills and mountaineering experience are not required; however, participants should not underestimate the demands of the climb.

On average, we trek 6 to 8 hours each day, with a maximum of 9 hours on the longest day. The terrain is uneven with some steep sections and rock scrambling. Travelers must carry their own full daypack, weighing approximately 15 to 20 pounds. All other gear, including tents, food, cooking supplies, luggage, and sleeping bags, is carried by porters.

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