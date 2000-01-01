Kilimanjaro Trek

Without a doubt, climbing Kilimanjaro offers one an opportunity to partake in an extraordinary, enriching adventure and to achieve a challenging personal goal. Of all the world ’ s “ Seven Summits, ” Kilimanjaro is unique in that trekkers can reach the 19,341-foot-high peak with no technical mountaineering skills.

With the careful support of our expert mountain guides, we follow a meticulously planned, nine-day Northern Circuit route. This route is less-frequented by other trekkers, and its longer duration offers a higher chance of summit success. Wrap up the adventure with an optional post-trip safari in Ngorongoro Conservation Area and Serengeti National Park.