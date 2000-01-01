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Travel/Study
Ancient traditions and modern pop culture up-close

Japan Family Adventure

Discover Japan with your family and learn about Samurai practices, see meticulously sculpted gardens and relish the artistically crafted cuisine.

Overview

An enriching experience for the whole family

Bring the family on a journey that takes us to Kyoto’s many temples and gardens, the Peace Memorial in Hiroshima and Tokyo's colorful Sensoji Temple. Feel like a hero wielding a Japanese sword while dressed in traditional pants at the Tokyo Samurai Kenbu.

Spend two nights at a ryokan—a traditional Japanese inn with tatami mat floors, lattice-frame screens, low wooden tables and an onsen (Japanese hot springs bath). During our journey, kids will learn about manga, the Japanese art form of comics and graphic novels popular with all ages, while adults dive into the religious culture of Japan.

Dates

June 17–28, 2027

Duration

12 days

Price

From approx. $10,995 per person

Trip size

34 participants

Minimum age

6 years

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Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Embark on an immersive journey that takes us to Kyoto’s many temples and gardens, the Peace Memorial in Hiroshima and Tokyo’s Ginza district.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Travel in Japan

Though most of our accommodations feature Western amenities and are quite comfortable, hotels in Japan tend to be less luxurious than in many other parts of the world. In Fukui, we stay at a traditional Japanese ryokan, which requires sleeping on traditional tatami mats and futons.

Though Western-style breakfasts are available at our hotels, most lunches and dinners consist of Japanese cuisine, as do the breakfasts during our two-night ryokan stay. We expect that participants will be a self-selecting group whose interest in exploring Japanese culture outweighs the need for familiar food and lodging.

Rooming Arrangements

Families stay in standard hotel rooms, typically with one double or queen bed (depending on the property), or two twin beds. Accommodations vary from property to property, and flexibility is a must.  Triple accommodations on this program are limited and will be confirmed in the order deposits are received. For families in multiple rooms, Travel/Study always requests rooms that are next to each other or as close as the accommodations permit. If your family would like interconnecting rooms, please indicate as much when you register. Travel/Study can request interconnecting rooms on your behalf; however, most accommodations will not guarantee them in advance.

Activity Level

We consider this trip to be moderately strenuous. On average, daily programs involve one to three miles of walking, often over uneven terrain; significant walking and climbing of stairs may also be required. In some instances, such as at temples, stairs may not have handrails. Participants must be in good health and able to keep up with an active group of travelers.

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