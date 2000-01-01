Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Examining history and art alongside modern culture

Japan

Take in the beauty of Japan’s temples and gardens, experience traditional Japanese living at a contemporary ryokan, and explore contemporary art on Naoshima Island.

Overview

An introduction to Japan

We designed this itinerary to showcase both the ancient and the modern; bustling cities and small, rural towns; and legendary sites as well as special locales that few tourists visit. We’ll wander the streets of Uchiko, lined with well-preserved Edo- and Meiji-era residences, and travel to Naoshima Island to explore its contemporary art museums.

Survey the history of Japan, from the temples of Kyoto to the somber Peace Memorial Park of Hiroshima, and marvel at its exquisite textiles, woodblocks, and ceramics. We'll also delight in traditional Japanese cuisine and spend two nights in a traditional ryokan, where sliding papered shoji screens replace doors. Choose to extend your stay and join the optional post-trip extension to Tokyo.

Dates

November 7–19, 2026

Duration

13 days

Price

From approx. $10,795 per person

Trip size

34 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

A well-staffed and organized tour with fantastic hotels and great restaurant choices. The landmarks we visited were a good balance of old and new, and the explanations of the sites were well done and informative by the very professional guides.

—Nan Morris, ’73

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

This itinerary—honed over 15 years—showcases both notable sites and hidden treasures. Travel in the company of a Stanford scholar and wonder at it all: Shinto shrines, Buddhist temples, samurai castles, historic teahouses, manicured gardens, traditional Japanese cuisine, exquisite handicrafts, somber monuments, and a contemporary art hub.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Accommodations

Though all our accommodations feature Western amenities and are quite comfortable, hotels in Japan tend to be less luxurious than in many other parts of the world; twin-bed rooms tend to be more spacious (and more common) than single-bed rooms. King and queen beds are limited in availability; doubles in most hotels will be accommodated in twins. When we stay in more traditional Japanese accommodations in Matsuyama, guests sleep on futons placed on tatami mats and are expected to wear yukatas (traditional robes) provided by the hotel. The hotel also features typical Japanese communal baths, with separate men’s and women’s quarters.

Meals

Though Western-style breakfasts are available at our hotels, nearly all lunches and dinners consist of Japanese cuisine, as do the breakfasts during our stay in Matsuyama. In some restaurants, meals are served at low wooden tables and are eaten while sitting on the floor. We expect that participants will be a self-selecting group whose interest in exploring Japanese culture and cuisine outweighs the need for familiar food and lodging.

Activity level

We consider this trip to be moderately strenuous. On average, daily programs involve two to four miles of walking, often over uneven terrain. In some instances, such as at temples, stairs may not have handrails. Slip-on shoes are strongly recommended, as shoes must be removed at all temples and in many of the other indoor sites we visit, including some restaurants. There are not always places to sit while taking off/putting on shoes. Travelers must be able to climb up and down stairs at sites and in train stations, and on gangways when boarding ferries, while carrying their own overnight (carry-on) bag.  Participants must be in good health and able to keep up with an active group of travelers.

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails