We designed this itinerary to showcase both the ancient and the modern; bustling cities and small, rural towns; and legendary sites as well as special locales that few tourists visit. We’ll wander the streets of Uchiko, lined with well-preserved Edo- and Meiji-era residences, and travel to Naoshima Island to explore its contemporary art museums.

Survey the history of Japan, from the temples of Kyoto to the somber Peace Memorial Park of Hiroshima, and marvel at its exquisite textiles, woodblocks, and ceramics. We'll also delight in traditional Japanese cuisine and spend two nights in a traditional ryokan, where sliding papered shoji screens replace doors. Choose to extend your stay and join the optional post-trip extension to Tokyo.