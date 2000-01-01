Japan
Take in the beauty of Japan’s temples and gardens, experience traditional Japanese living at a contemporary ryokan, and explore contemporary art on Naoshima Island.
Overview
An introduction to Japan
We designed this itinerary to showcase both the ancient and the modern; bustling cities and small, rural towns; and legendary sites as well as special locales that few tourists visit. We’ll wander the streets of Uchiko, lined with well-preserved Edo- and Meiji-era residences, and travel to Naoshima Island to explore its contemporary art museums.
Survey the history of Japan, from the temples of Kyoto to the somber Peace Memorial Park of Hiroshima, and marvel at its exquisite textiles, woodblocks, and ceramics. We'll also delight in traditional Japanese cuisine and spend two nights in a traditional ryokan, where sliding papered shoji screens replace doors. Choose to extend your stay and join the optional post-trip extension to Tokyo.
DatesNovember 7–19, 2026
Duration13 days
Price
From approx. $10,795 per person
Trip size34 participants
Minimum age18 years
“A well-staffed and organized tour with fantastic hotels and great restaurant choices. The landmarks we visited were a good balance of old and new, and the explanations of the sites were well done and informative by the very professional guides.”
—Nan Morris, ’73
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
This itinerary—honed over 15 years—showcases both notable sites and hidden treasures. Travel in the company of a Stanford scholar and wonder at it all: Shinto shrines, Buddhist temples, samurai castles, historic teahouses, manicured gardens, traditional Japanese cuisine, exquisite handicrafts, somber monuments, and a contemporary art hub.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
