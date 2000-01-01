Paris to Istanbul by Rail
A beloved rail itinerary for a reason, this luxe expedition wends through the heart of Europe before our final stop in Turkey’s magical metropolis.
Overview
Private-train luxury and the beauty of Europe
The bucket-list trip to end all bucket-list trips: this high-end, splurge-worthy railway voyage truly is more about the journey than the destination (although the stops are fabulous as well!). We travel from Paris to Champagne in France and then on to Austria, Slovenia, Serbia, and Bulgaria before our final stop in Istanbul. Two glorious days exploring Istanbul round out this memorable trip.
Our multi-day stops in Paris and Istanbul include five-star hotel accommodations, and our day-long sojourns in each city we visit include explorations of both well-traveled sites as well as exclusive and off-the-beaten path destinations.
DatesSeptember 10–21, 2026
Duration12 days
Price
From approx. $26,795 per person
Trip size26 participants
Minimum age18 years
