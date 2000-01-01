Skip to main content
A classic journey aboard the Golden Eagle Danube Express

Paris to Istanbul by Rail

A beloved rail itinerary for a reason, this luxe expedition wends through the heart of Europe before our final stop in Turkey’s magical metropolis.

Overview

Private-train luxury and the beauty of Europe

The bucket-list trip to end all bucket-list trips: this high-end, splurge-worthy railway voyage truly is more about the journey than the destination (although the stops are fabulous as well!). We travel from Paris to Champagne in France and then on to Austria, Slovenia, Serbia, and Bulgaria before our final stop in Istanbul. Two glorious days exploring Istanbul round out this memorable trip.

Our multi-day stops in Paris and Istanbul include five-star hotel accommodations, and our day-long sojourns in each city we visit include explorations of both well-traveled sites as well as exclusive and off-the-beaten path destinations.

Dates

September 10–21, 2026

Duration

12 days

Price

From approx. $26,795 per person

Trip size

26 participants

Minimum age

18 years

