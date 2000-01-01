Paris to Istanbul by Rail

The bucket-list trip to end all bucket-list trips: this high-end, splurge-worthy railway voyage truly is more about the journey than the destination (although the stops are fabulous as well!). We travel from Paris to Champagne in France and then on to Austria, Slovenia, Serbia, and Bulgaria before our final stop in Istanbul. Two glorious days exploring Istanbul round out this memorable trip.

Our multi-day stops in Paris and Istanbul include five-star hotel accommodations, and our day-long sojourns in each city we visit include explorations of both well-traveled sites as well as exclusive and off-the-beaten path destinations.