Southern India and the Ganges

Highlights of this in-depth look at India’s southern region include the rock-cut caves of Elephanta, a tour of Marine Drive (the “Queen’s Necklace”), the stunning Qutub Shahi Tombs, the Temples of Bhubaneswar, and, of course, our breathtaking cruise along the Ganges.

This trip provides ample opportunity to admire rich artistry and grandeur in the form of towering rock carvings, paintings, palm leaf engravings, and more. Along the Ganges, we not only bask in lush panoramic views, but also enjoy stops with rickshaw rides and walks to glorious temples and the observance of Vasant Panchami, a vibrant spring festival.