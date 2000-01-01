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A comprehensive tour of natural and created wonders

Southern India and the Ganges

Enjoy five days exploring museums, mosques, and temples in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar before embarking on a six-night luxury cruise on the Ganges.

Overview

An awe-inspiring land and river journey

Highlights of this in-depth look at India’s southern region include the rock-cut caves of Elephanta, a tour of Marine Drive (the “Queen’s Necklace”), the stunning Qutub Shahi Tombs, the Temples of Bhubaneswar, and, of course, our breathtaking cruise along the Ganges. 

This trip provides ample opportunity to admire rich artistry and grandeur in the form of towering rock carvings, paintings, palm leaf engravings, and more. Along the Ganges, we not only bask in lush panoramic views, but also enjoy stops with rickshaw rides and walks to glorious temples and the observance of Vasant Panchami, a vibrant spring festival.

Dates

October 26–November 10, 2027

Duration

16 days

Price

From approx. $15,295 per person

Trip size

38 participants

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