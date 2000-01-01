The Hindu festival of lights is a world-famous celebration symbolizing the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It’s an honor to witness and learn from this whirlwind five days. In addition to our journey through the joy of Diwali, we’ll visit the Taj Mahal at sunset and sunrise, embark on safaris in search of tigers and leopards in the Panna National Park, and visit the UNESCO-listed Khajuraho Group of Monuments.

Highlights of this vivid expedition include a boat ride along the Ganges to view the elaborate rituals and rites in Varanasi, Hinduism’s holiest (and India’s oldest) city and participation in Laxmi Puja, the remarkable third-day celebration that is considered the most significant of Diwali.