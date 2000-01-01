India
Experience the historic, cultural, and spiritual heart of Central India during Diwali (Hindu’s festival of lights), the country’s most widely celebrated holiday.
Overview
A colorful and memorable adventure
The Hindu festival of lights is a world-famous celebration symbolizing the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It’s an honor to witness and learn from this whirlwind five days. In addition to our journey through the joy of Diwali, we’ll visit the Taj Mahal at sunset and sunrise, embark on safaris in search of tigers and leopards in the Panna National Park, and visit the UNESCO-listed Khajuraho Group of Monuments.
Highlights of this vivid expedition include a boat ride along the Ganges to view the elaborate rituals and rites in Varanasi, Hinduism’s holiest (and India’s oldest) city and participation in Laxmi Puja, the remarkable third-day celebration that is considered the most significant of Diwali.
DatesNovember 1–16, 2026
Duration16 days
Price
From approx. $12,995 per person
Trip size35 participants
Minimum age18 years
