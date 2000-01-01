Skip to main content
An enchanting tour of Diwali’s sites, spectacles, and sounds

India

Experience the historic, cultural, and spiritual heart of Central India during Diwali (Hindu’s festival of lights), the country’s most widely celebrated holiday.

Overview

A colorful and memorable adventure

The Hindu festival of lights is a world-famous celebration symbolizing the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. It’s an honor to witness and learn from this whirlwind five days. In addition to our journey through the joy of Diwali, we’ll visit the Taj Mahal at sunset and sunrise, embark on safaris in search of tigers and leopards in the Panna National Park, and visit the UNESCO-listed Khajuraho Group of Monuments.

Highlights of this vivid expedition include a boat ride along the Ganges to view the elaborate rituals and rites in Varanasi, Hinduism’s holiest (and India’s oldest) city and participation in Laxmi Puja, the remarkable third-day celebration that is considered the most significant of Diwali.

Dates

November 1–16, 2026

Duration

16 days

Price

From approx. $12,995 per person

Trip size

35 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
