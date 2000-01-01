Iceland and Greenland

Hike and bike over volcanic landscapes, witness iconic wildlife, learn history steeped in sagas, and see local traditions in tiny seaside villages as you circumnavigate Iceland. Across the Denmark Strait, navigate and explore a network of wild fjords, and take in Greenland’s spectacular tidewater glaciers. Along the way, Icelandic experts and musicians add insight.

Amongst the fjords of East Greenland, we visit the habitats of whales, arctic foxes—and maybe spot elusive belugas and narwhals! In East Iceland, we visit the stunning (and adorable) puffin island. Throughout the trip, we sail and live aboard the top-of-the-line, technologically advanced vessel, the National Geographic Endurance.