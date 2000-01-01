Barcelona to Lisbon

Art lovers and cruise aficionados alike will revel in this grand voyage. We relax aboard our luxurious yacht, Emerald Sakara, in between our stops in stand-out locations including Palma de Majorca, Ibiza, Tangier, and, of course, Barcelona and Lisbon! Gardens, galleries, and gastronomy abound as we take in breathtaking architecture and works of art while exploring the charm of old cities and towns.

In addition to those featuring contemporary art, we’ll visit museums of archaeology in Cartagena and make connections between what life looked like in antiquity and today. Among the UNESCO sites we will visit is Alhambra, a palace and fortress complex that has been described as “the greatest architectural expression of Islamic culture ever built.”