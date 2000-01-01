Galápagos Family Adventure

Begin our journey in mainland Ecuador, where we tour the well-preserved city center in Quito and venture into the cloud forest to see rare species of orchids and visit a butterfly sanctuary. Once in the archipelago, we’ll kayak, snorkel, and experience the flora and fauna that inspired Darwin’s theory of evolution as we cruise aboard La Pinta, our intimate 20-cabin yacht.

Come face to face with giant tortoises in the wild on Santa Cruz. Hike along wooden walkways to panoramic viewpoints and golden sandy beaches on Bartolomé. Our visit to Santiago reveals the volcanic origins of the islands. Further north, on the remote island of on Genovesa, we visit teeming colonies of frigatebirds and red-footed boobies.