Galápagos Family Adventure
Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises, and blue footed boobies.
Overview
Unforgettable moments for the whole family
Begin our journey in mainland Ecuador, where we tour the well-preserved city center in Quito and venture into the cloud forest to see rare species of orchids and visit a butterfly sanctuary. Once in the archipelago, we’ll kayak, snorkel, and experience the flora and fauna that inspired Darwin’s theory of evolution as we cruise aboard La Pinta, our intimate 20-cabin yacht.
Come face to face with giant tortoises in the wild on Santa Cruz. Hike along wooden walkways to panoramic viewpoints and golden sandy beaches on Bartolomé. Our visit to Santiago reveals the volcanic origins of the islands. Further north, on the remote island of on Genovesa, we visit teeming colonies of frigatebirds and red-footed boobies.
DatesJuly 23–30, 2027
Duration8 days
Price
From approx. $11,995 per person
Trip size43 participants
Minimum age6 years
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Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.