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Travel/Study
Explore a living classroom with the whole family

Galápagos Family Adventure

Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises, and blue footed boobies.

Overview

Unforgettable moments for the whole family

Begin our journey in mainland Ecuador, where we tour the well-preserved city center in Quito and venture into the cloud forest to see rare species of orchids and visit a butterfly sanctuary. Once in the archipelago, we’ll kayak, snorkel, and experience the flora and fauna that inspired Darwin’s theory of evolution as we cruise aboard La Pinta, our intimate 20-cabin yacht.

Come face to face with giant tortoises in the wild on Santa Cruz. Hike along wooden walkways to panoramic viewpoints and golden sandy beaches on Bartolomé. Our visit to Santiago reveals the volcanic origins of the islands. Further north, on the remote island of on Genovesa, we visit teeming colonies of frigatebirds and red-footed boobies.

Dates

July 23–30, 2027

Duration

8 days

Price

From approx. $11,995 per person

Trip size

43 participants

Minimum age

6 years

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Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

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