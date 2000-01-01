Finland Family Adventure
Discover an Arctic wonderland as you travel to “Santa’s hometown,” enjoy a sleigh ride, and get the ideal view of the aurora borealis.
Overview
Icy, epic adventures and breathtaking sights
Our eight-day journey begins with a visit to stunning Helsinki before we fly north, above the Arctic Circle, to meet native Sámi in Finnish Lapland. Our time in Lapland includes five nights in Rovaniemi (aka the home of Santa Claus!). While there, we enjoy a sleigh ride (pulled by actual reindeer), husky sledding, a traditional Finnish sauna, and dinner at a private igloo restaurant.
And we take advantage of the opportunity to witness one of nature’s most impressive displays: the aurora borealis. A late-December trip would not be complete without a New Year’s family celebration. We ring in 2027 at the Arctic Snow Hotel: complete with an ice bar, dancing, fortune telling, elf school, and fireworks at midnight.
DatesDecember 27, 2026–January 3, 2027
Duration8 days
Price
From approx. $10,795 per person
Trip size32 participants
Minimum age6 years
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
