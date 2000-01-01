Skip to main content
Sami culture and winter holiday magic for the whole family

Finland Family Adventure

Discover an Arctic wonderland as you travel to “Santa’s hometown,” enjoy a sleigh ride, and get the ideal view of the aurora borealis.

Overview

Icy, epic adventures and breathtaking sights

Our eight-day journey begins with a visit to stunning Helsinki before we fly north, above the Arctic Circle, to meet native Sámi in Finnish Lapland. Our time in Lapland includes five nights in Rovaniemi (aka the home of Santa Claus!). While there, we enjoy a sleigh ride (pulled by actual reindeer), husky sledding, a traditional Finnish sauna, and dinner at a private igloo restaurant.

And we take advantage of the opportunity to witness one of nature’s most impressive displays: the aurora borealis. A late-December trip would not be complete without a New Year’s family celebration. We ring in 2027 at the Arctic Snow Hotel: complete with an ice bar, dancing, fortune telling, elf school, and fireworks at midnight.

Dates

December 27, 2026–January 3, 2027

Duration

8 days

Price

From approx. $10,795 per person

Trip size

32 participants

Minimum age

6 years

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

