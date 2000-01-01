Finland Family Adventure

Our eight-day journey begins with a visit to stunning Helsinki before we fly north, above the Arctic Circle, to meet native Sámi in Finnish Lapland. Our time in Lapland includes five nights in Rovaniemi (aka the home of Santa Claus!). While there, we enjoy a sleigh ride (pulled by actual reindeer), husky sledding, a traditional Finnish sauna, and dinner at a private igloo restaurant.

And we take advantage of the opportunity to witness one of nature’s most impressive displays: the aurora borealis. A late-December trip would not be complete without a New Year’s family celebration. We ring in 2027 at the Arctic Snow Hotel: complete with an ice bar, dancing, fortune telling, elf school, and fireworks at midnight.