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A voyage along the coast of Portugal, Spain, and France

West Coast of Europe

Journey from Lisbon to Normandy, taking in historic sights and incredible art. Foray into Bordeaux and Médoc, go ashore on Guernsey, and visit scenic fishing villages.

Overview

Wines, wanderings, and bright blue waters

Before embarking on the ultra-luxurious Le Lapérouse, we spend a day in Lisbon enjoying Portuguese cuisine and one of Europe’s finest private collections of art. Our curated stops from Portugal to France include fishing villages and seaside towns in Spain, complete with tours and samples; an exploration of the history and wines of Bordeaux; a look at the seaweed production and sustainable practices on the island of Guernsey; and so many more.

Amongst a sea of unique ports of call is Belle-Île, where we visit the Jardin Eden du Voyageur, a garden of medicinal fauna from around the world, with a guided tour from the owner. And, of course, the entire trip is sprinkled with educational discussions and tastings of some of Europe’s premier wines.

Dates

April 21–May 2, 2027

Duration

12 days

Price

From approx. $13,995 per person

Trip size

48 participants

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