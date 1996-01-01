Eastern England Walk
Explore the pastoral beauty and rich English history of this stretch of land less than two hundred miles from London: East Anglia.
Overview
Walk the lush scenery and history of England
Comprising Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridge, and Essex, East Anglia is rich in treasures of England past: prehistoric flint mines and iron age hill forts, Roman Villas, Saxon treasure hordes, Medieval castles, half-timbered merchant houses, stately homes, cathedrals, Royal palaces, and famous ports. Darwin, Newton, and John Constable are just three of the notable figures shaped by these lands.
Staying in traditional country houses and local inns, we explore this fascinating region stretching from the Thames Estuary to North Norfolk’s shores. Each day’s walk reveals another chapter of England’s story: from prehistoric times through Roman and Saxon rule—to the blossoming of one of the world’s most famous university towns, Cambridge.
DatesJune 21–July 1, 2027
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $12,295 per person
Trip size32 participants
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Meet our walking guide
Peter Watson has led the way for Stanford travelers across Western Europe since 1996. His carefully crafted itineraries reflect his passion for the culture and history of the regions we visit. A graduate of Oxford University in French and Spanish literature, Peter provides insightful commentary along our walks, adding to the trip’s educational experience.