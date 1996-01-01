Eastern England Walk

Comprising Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridge, and Essex, East Anglia is rich in treasures of England past: prehistoric flint mines and iron age hill forts, Roman Villas, Saxon treasure hordes, Medieval castles, half-timbered merchant houses, stately homes, cathedrals, Royal palaces, and famous ports. Darwin, Newton, and John Constable are just three of the notable figures shaped by these lands.

Staying in traditional country houses and local inns, we explore this fascinating region stretching from the Thames Estuary to North Norfolk’s shores. Each day’s walk reveals another chapter of England’s story: from prehistoric times through Roman and Saxon rule—to the blossoming of one of the world’s most famous university towns, Cambridge.