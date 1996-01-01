Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
A walk through English history

Eastern England Walk

Explore the pastoral beauty and rich English history of this stretch of land less than two hundred miles from London: East Anglia.

Overview

Walk the lush scenery and history of England

Comprising Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridge, and Essex, East Anglia is rich in treasures of England past: prehistoric flint mines and iron age hill forts, Roman Villas, Saxon treasure hordes, Medieval castles, half-timbered merchant houses, stately homes, cathedrals, Royal palaces, and famous ports. Darwin, Newton, and John Constable are just three of the notable figures shaped by these lands. 

Staying in traditional country houses and local inns, we explore this fascinating region stretching from the Thames Estuary to North Norfolk’s shores. Each day’s walk reveals another chapter of England’s story: from prehistoric times through Roman and Saxon rule—to the blossoming of one of the world’s most famous university towns, Cambridge.

Dates

June 21–July 1, 2027

Duration

11 days

Price

From approx. $12,295 per person

Trip size

32 participants

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Meet our walking guide

Peter Watson has led the way for Stanford travelers across Western Europe since 1996. His carefully crafted itineraries reflect his passion for the culture and history of the regions we visit. A graduate of Oxford University in French and Spanish literature, Peter provides insightful commentary along our walks, adding to the trip’s educational experience.

Be the first to know when reservations open

Notify me
Get in touch with Travel/Study.
Subscribe to our emails for trip alerts.