Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy
Visit some of Northern Italy’s most important historic cities—Bologna, Mantua, Parma, and Cremona—and delve into the regions’ cultural and culinary traditions.
Overview
A symphony of the senses
Using Reggio Emilia as our base, explore a number of the great cities upon which modern Italy was built. Must-see highlights include the world’s oldest university in Bologna, the artistic and political legacy of Mantua, Parma’s historic center, and the remarkable Renaissance city of Sabbioneta.
During our sojourn, we also delve into the cultural, artistic, and culinary wealth of this heartland. Visit local producers who preserve the traditions of their ancestors through Parmigiano Reggiano, handmade pasta, and aged balsamic vinegar. Experience the region’s rich musical heritage in Cremona, home to the great violin makers, with a private visit and performance at the Museo del Violino. Experience a side of Italy that few travelers encounter.
DatesSeptember 10–18, 2027
Duration9 days
Price
From approx. $9,995 per person
Trip size30 participants
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Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Settle into a charming family-owned hotel in Reggio Emilia that was once a 14th-century palace, then set out to explore the cities and traditions of the region. Take guided walks through Bologna, Mantua, Parma, and Cremona. We also explore Emilia-Romagna’s food culture through a cooking class, local meals, and visits that highlight the region’s agricultural and culinary heritage.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
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