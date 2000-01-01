Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy

Using Reggio Emilia as our base, explore a number of the great cities upon which modern Italy was built. Must-see highlights include the world’s oldest university in Bologna, the artistic and political legacy of Mantua, Parma’s historic center, and the remarkable Renaissance city of Sabbioneta.

During our sojourn, we also delve into the cultural, artistic, and culinary wealth of this heartland. Visit local producers who preserve the traditions of their ancestors through Parmigiano Reggiano, handmade pasta, and aged balsamic vinegar. Experience the region’s rich musical heritage in Cremona, home to the great violin makers, with a private visit and performance at the Museo del Violino. Experience a side of Italy that few travelers encounter.