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The heartland of Italy

Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy

Visit some of Northern Italy’s most important historic cities—Bologna, Mantua, Parma, and Cremona—and delve into the regions’ cultural and culinary traditions.

Overview

A symphony of the senses

Using Reggio Emilia as our base, explore a number of the great cities upon which modern Italy was built. Must-see highlights include the world’s oldest university in Bologna, the artistic and political legacy of Mantua, Parma’s historic center, and the remarkable Renaissance city of Sabbioneta. 

During our sojourn, we also delve into the cultural, artistic, and culinary wealth of this heartland. Visit local producers who preserve the traditions of their ancestors through Parmigiano Reggiano, handmade pasta, and aged balsamic vinegar. Experience the region’s rich musical heritage in Cremona, home to the great violin makers, with a private visit and performance at the Museo del Violino. Experience a side of Italy that few travelers encounter.

Dates

September 10–18, 2027

Duration

9 days

Price

From approx. $9,995 per person

Trip size

30 participants

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Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Settle into a charming family-owned hotel in Reggio Emilia that was once a 14th-century palace, then set out to explore the cities and traditions of the region. Take guided walks through Bologna, Mantua, Parma, and Cremona. We also explore Emilia-Romagna’s food culture through a cooking class, local meals, and visits that highlight the region’s agricultural and culinary heritage.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Parma - The detail of fresco of Assumcion of Virgin Mary in cupola of Duomo

Accommodations

Centrally located in Emilia Reggio’s old town between the two main squares, the Hotel Posta originated as a governor’s palace in the 13th century. The building has served as a hotel for the past five centuries. It is owned and operated today by descendants of Eugenio Terrachini, who acquired the building in 1919. Each guest room is distinct, beautifully appointed with period furnishings and equipped with modern comforts. All rooms feature , air conditioning, a bathroom with a shower or bath, a hair dryer, a mini-bar, coffee- and tea-making facilities, an LCD TV, and Wi-Fi.

Activity Level

We consider this to be a moderately strenuous program that is at times physically demanding and busy. Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health. With the centers of many of the towns we visit closed to traffic, travelers must be capable of extensive walking—two to four miles per day. In addition to walking in historic centers and museums and on city tours, there will be extended periods of standing during excursions. Participants may encounter cobblestones and uneven terrain, and guided tours may require climbing up and down several flights of stairs. Stairs may not have handrails, and elevators are limited or may be unavailable.

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