Egypt
Explore Egypt’s historical and cultural riches with exclusive tours of its temples, tombs, mystifying pyramids, and great cities, including sites not open to the public.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
A cruise up the Nile is the journey of a lifetime, and this one is filled with adventure for both the mind and body! We’ll explore not only the great pyramids at Giza and the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings, but also wander the gigantic temples of Karnak and Abu Simbel.
Our travels will include monuments, museums, souks, and exclusive sites not yet open to the public; and we’ll be traveling by chartered aircraft and luxurious riverboat. This is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the history and mystery of Egypt. We’ll learn about this beautiful country’s historical and cultural milestones from our faculty leader in partnership with local Egyptologists, leaders, and historians.
DatesFebruary 9–20, 2027
Duration12 days
Price
From approx. $13,495 per person
Trip size46 participants
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Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Behold the Great Pyramids of Giza, stand at the foot of the Sphinx, and marvel at the treasures on display at the Grand Egyptian Museum. Take a chartered flight to Luxor to explore magnificent tombs and temples and enjoy a four-night cruise on the Nile aboard the luxurious Nile Adventurer. Next, fly to Abu Simbel to see the colossal statues there before returning to Cairo.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.