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Hiking through the Italian Alps

Dolomites Hike

A blend of dramatic peaks, alpine villages, and rich cultural landscapes; enjoy connection with fellow intrepid hikers and a host of unique regional experiences.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

This thoughtfully designed itinerary allows travelers to reach high altitudes while maintaining a relaxed pace and incorporating lift-assisted hikes where appropriate. In addition to these curated hikes through the iconic landscapes of the Dolomites, we experience the local culture and warm hospitality of charming alpine villages like Cortina (host of the 2026 Olympics). 

Unparalleled dining experiences at family-run mountain rifugios offer exceptional cuisine and unforgettable close-up views of the surrounding peaks. We also explore several World War I historical sites throughout the region, illustrating the area’s cultural and historical significance.

Dates

September 1–9, 2027

Duration

9 days

Price

From approx. $12,995 per person

Trip size

22 participants

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