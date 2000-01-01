Dolomites Hike

This thoughtfully designed itinerary allows travelers to reach high altitudes while maintaining a relaxed pace and incorporating lift-assisted hikes where appropriate. In addition to these curated hikes through the iconic landscapes of the Dolomites, we experience the local culture and warm hospitality of charming alpine villages like Cortina (host of the 2026 Olympics).

Unparalleled dining experiences at family-run mountain rifugios offer exceptional cuisine and unforgettable close-up views of the surrounding peaks. We also explore several World War I historical sites throughout the region, illustrating the area’s cultural and historical significance.