California's Desert Parks
Experience the flora and fauna of the California Mojave and Colorado Deserts with visits to Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, and Anza-Borrego State Park.
Overview
An active exploration in the great outdoors
This trip is for those looking to visit the national and state parks of California and experience the radiance of the desert. In addition to visiting the beautiful canyons, panoramic vistas, and sand dunes within the parks, you’ll learn about the dramatic geology and remarkably hardy animals and plant life. While there is plenty of walking, that is not the primary focus of the journey—most days each participant will have the option of doing as much or as little works for them.
It can be extremely cumbersome for individual travelers to plan visits to three parks in one trip. We take care of all the logistics, including reservations, transportation, and lodgings. All you have to do is enjoy California’s awe-inspiring desert scenery.
DatesMarch 13–20, 2027
Duration8 days
Price
From approx. $10,995 per person
Trip size24 participants
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Embark on a scenic journey through California's deserts, blending cultural exploration with natural wonders. Experience palm oasis hikes in Anza-Borrego, surreal rock formations in Joshua Tree, and the stark beauty of Death Valley. Explore diverse wildlife habitats and take in the stunning vistas and celestial displays under pristine dark skies.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.