The natural beauty of California’s desert landscapes

California's Desert Parks

Experience the flora and fauna of the California Mojave and Colorado Deserts with visits to Death Valley, Joshua Tree National Park, and Anza-Borrego State Park.

Overview

An active exploration in the great outdoors

This trip is for those looking to visit the national and state parks of California and experience the radiance of the desert. In addition to visiting the beautiful canyons, panoramic vistas, and sand dunes within the parks, you’ll learn about the dramatic geology and remarkably hardy animals and plant life. While there is plenty of walking, that is not the primary focus of the journey—most days each participant will have the option of doing as much or as little works for them.

It can be extremely cumbersome for individual travelers to plan visits to three parks in one trip. We take care of all the logistics, including reservations, transportation, and lodgings. All you have to do is enjoy California’s awe-inspiring desert scenery.

Dates

March 13–20, 2027

Duration

8 days

Price

From approx. $10,995 per person

Trip size

24 participants

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Embark on a scenic journey through California's deserts, blending cultural exploration with natural wonders. Experience palm oasis hikes in Anza-Borrego, surreal rock formations in Joshua Tree, and the stark beauty of Death Valley. Explore diverse wildlife habitats and take in the stunning vistas and celestial displays under pristine dark skies.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Desert in Mesquite Flat, Death Valley

Our accommodations

In addition to luxury accommodations in Palm Springs, Borrego Springs, and Death Valley, this program includes two nights of luxury glamping. During our time in Joshua Tree, we stay at AutoCamp, a boutique hotel of converted Airstream trailers. Each Airstream is thirty-one square-feet and has a bathroom, one queen bed, and a couch that can be converted into a futon.

Getting around

Our group will cover a lot of ground by sprinter vans while in California, including a few long van rides through beautiful desert terrain with its changing landscapes. Travelers can expect some bumpy roads and the longest drive is under six hours with plenty of stops along the way.

Activity level

We consider this to be a moderately strenuous program. There will be ample time for early morning optional hikes and walks, some up to three miles with five hundred feet in elevation gain. Participants should be able to climb large rock stairs, walk on uneven terrain or loose gravel.

