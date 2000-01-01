California's Desert Parks

This trip is for those looking to visit the national and state parks of California and experience the radiance of the desert. In addition to visiting the beautiful canyons, panoramic vistas, and sand dunes within the parks, you’ll learn about the dramatic geology and remarkably hardy animals and plant life. While there is plenty of walking, that is not the primary focus of the journey—most days each participant will have the option of doing as much or as little works for them.

It can be extremely cumbersome for individual travelers to plan visits to three parks in one trip. We take care of all the logistics, including reservations, transportation, and lodgings. All you have to do is enjoy California’s awe-inspiring desert scenery.