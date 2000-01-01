Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
An adventure-packed cruise along the Dalmatian Coast

Croatia Family Adventure

Sail Adriatic waters aboard the luxurious MV Rhapsody. Visit sites like the Klis Fortress and World Heritage cities and, during free afternoons, swim and kayak.

Overview

An enriching experience for the whole family

Amongst rugged cliffs along the silky blue Mediterranean, take in breathtaking scenery as you journey through Croatia’s stunning Adriatic islands, with stays in picturesque ports. Highlights include a visit to the dramatic Klis Fortress, which dates back over 2,000 years, the magical Blue Grotto of Biševo Island, and the impressive “Great Wall of Croatia” in Ston, which once served as a defensive border.

During an excursion to Hvar, the longest and sunniest island in the Adriatic, there are a host of (delicious) optional activities for families to choose from, including a visit to a 150-year-old kitchen, olive oil and homemade honey tasting, and indulge in traditional sweets and local desserts, such as Starogrojski paprenjok, hrustule, figs in honey, arancini (candied orange peels), and candied almonds.

Dates

June 26–July 5, 2027

Duration

10 days

Price

From approx. $12,995 per person

Trip size

30 participants

Minimum age

6 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

Be the first to know when reservations open

Notify me
Get in touch with Travel/Study.
Subscribe to our emails for trip alerts.