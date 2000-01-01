Croatia Family Adventure

Amongst rugged cliffs along the silky blue Mediterranean, take in breathtaking scenery as you journey through Croatia’s stunning Adriatic islands, with stays in picturesque ports. Highlights include a visit to the dramatic Klis Fortress, which dates back over 2,000 years, the magical Blue Grotto of Biševo Island, and the impressive “Great Wall of Croatia” in Ston, which once served as a defensive border.

During an excursion to Hvar, the longest and sunniest island in the Adriatic, there are a host of (delicious) optional activities for families to choose from, including a visit to a 150-year-old kitchen, olive oil and homemade honey tasting, and indulge in traditional sweets and local desserts, such as Starogrojski paprenjok, hrustule, figs in honey, arancini (candied orange peels), and candied almonds.