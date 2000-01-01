Croatia Family Adventure
Sail Adriatic waters aboard the luxurious MV Rhapsody. Visit sites like the Klis Fortress and World Heritage cities and, during free afternoons, swim and kayak.
Overview
An enriching experience for the whole family
Amongst rugged cliffs along the silky blue Mediterranean, take in breathtaking scenery as you journey through Croatia’s stunning Adriatic islands, with stays in picturesque ports. Highlights include a visit to the dramatic Klis Fortress, which dates back over 2,000 years, the magical Blue Grotto of Biševo Island, and the impressive “Great Wall of Croatia” in Ston, which once served as a defensive border.
During an excursion to Hvar, the longest and sunniest island in the Adriatic, there are a host of (delicious) optional activities for families to choose from, including a visit to a 150-year-old kitchen, olive oil and homemade honey tasting, and indulge in traditional sweets and local desserts, such as Starogrojski paprenjok, hrustule, figs in honey, arancini (candied orange peels), and candied almonds.
DatesJune 26–July 5, 2027
Duration10 days
Price
From approx. $12,995 per person
Trip size30 participants
Minimum age6 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.