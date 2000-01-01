Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
History, food, and wine in the Pacific Northwest

Columbia and Snake Rivers

Experience the bounty of Oregon and Washington on this unique cruise through breathtaking scenery.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

Delve deep into the history, harvests, and landscapes of the Columbia and Snake rivers, while indulging in the region’s culinary splendors and world-class wines. The incomparable Professor David Kennedy will share several expert lectures about the history of the area, at an ideal time of year for outdoor forays into the Pacific Northwest. Explore the region on hikes, kayaking excursions, and visits to museums and wineries. Our nimble, intimately scaled ship offers an unmatched vantage for taking in the rolling valleys and soaring canyons, and a top team of naturalists—including experts on geology and wine—illuminates all we see and savor. We hope you’ll join us!

Dates

October 9–14, 2026

Duration

6 days

Price

From $5,995 per person

Trip size

54 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Reserve(opens new window)

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

David Kennedy

History  

The Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History, Emeritus, and founding director of The Bill Lane Center for the American West at Stanford, David Kennedy has written extensively about U.S. history and the evolution of the American West.

Learn more about David Kennedy

Itinerary

Cruise the Columbia and Snake rivers

Starting in Portland, Oregon and concluding in Clarkston, Washington, spend 6 days on a chartered ship learning about Pacific Northwest history while enjoying the spectacular sights, tastes, and outdoor activities along two of the region's best-known rivers.

Due to the expeditionary nature of this trip, the exact order of the itinerary may vary in order to maximize our experience. The visits outlined here are subject to change, pending local weather and river conditions.

  • Portland, Oregon / Embark

    Arrive independently in the afternoon in Portland, located in the shadow of snow-capped Mount Hood. Embark our ship in the early evening and enjoy a toast and welcome dinner as the ship sails along the Willamette River under eight of Portland’s 12 eclectic bridges.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Sea Lion

    Included meal: Dinner

  • The Dalles / Hood River

    Immerse yourself in natural and man-made marvels as we explore the scenic Columbia River and pass through Bonneville Lock and Dam. Take a steaming cup of coffee to the bow where your naturalists offer honest perspectives on the controversial history of dams along the river. In the afternoon, make a stop at neck-craning Multnomah Falls before an optional hike on iconic Beacon Rock, a basalt column towering 848 feet above the Columbia River, or a visit to the Bonneville Fish Hatchery. Later, enjoy a private event with Syncline Winery at the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center. Savor canapes and Syncline’s distinctive wines as we take in 15,000 years of cultural history, including indigenous art and a massive working steam engine.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Sea Lion

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Cruising the Gorge

    Today, spend the day cruising through some of the most scenic and geologically interesting stretches of the Columbia River and the Columbia Plateau. Enjoy lectures by our faculty leader and hear from our onboard geologists who explain how glacial floods sculpted the landscape 13,000 years ago. During tastings and meals, our food and wine expert illustrates the expression of such unique terrain through its tastes and tannins.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Sea Lion

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Walla Walla, Washington

    Drive through some of the most fertile agricultural areas in the nation, with rolling green and purple fields of sprouting wheat, asparagus, and famous Walla Walla sweet onions. Discover Walla Walla's the thriving art scene on a guided tour, or choose to visit the Whitman Mission, a standout National Historic Site, where friction between Native Americans and white missionaries erupted into an event that continues to reverberate in American culture. After lunch at a local winery, explore charming downtown Walla Walla at your leisure, perusing local galleries, sampling sweets at the country’s #1 candy store, or popping into cozy tasting rooms.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Sea Lion

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Palouse River

    The still water of the Palouse River is the perfect mirror for its surrounding basalt cliffs as we set off on Zodiac and kayak adventures. Later, visit Palouse Falls, where waters plunge 200 feet into a churning pool. These falls and the surrounding canyon with its towering cliffs, cavernous holes in the earth, and winding water routes are part of geologically unique channeled scablands created by ancient floods. Before a special final dinner, we raise our glasses to an unforgettable adventure.

    Accommodations:

    National Geographic Sea Lion

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Clarkston / Disembark

    Arrive in Clarkston this morning and enjoy breakfast on board before transferring to the airport for connecting flights home. Choose to fly from nearby Lewiston, Idaho, or from Spokane, Washington, two hours away.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity Level

We consider this trip to be a moderately strenuous expedition. Outside the cities and towns on our itinerary, most of our touring onshore is on dirt or gravel paths and includes some rocky or boulder-strewn terrain. Participants must be able to embark and disembark Zodiacs. Walks range from short, relaxing strolls to more vigorous hikes, which are optional. There will also be opportunities to kayak at your own pace. These active periods will be balanced by time aboard our ship to relax and enjoy the scenery along the rivers. Participants must be physically fit, in good health, and able to keep up with the group without assistance from tour staff.

About our ship

The National Geographic Sea Lion is a tried-and-true expedition ship, chartered exclusively for Stanford. With a shallow draft and small size, she can easily reach places inaccessible to larger ships. The Sea Lion offers comfortable accommodations in 31 outside-facing cabins, all with large windows. The ship offers inviting public spaces, including a library, lounge, and observation deck. Additionally, it is equipped with various equipment for exploration, such as a hydrophone, bow cam, kayaks, and expedition landing craft.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours, and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Choose the room that’s right for you

There are a variety of rooms to choose from aboard our ship. Please consult the diagram below to aid you in making your decision. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to give us a call at 650-725-1093.

Please note that Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers should add $450 per person to the prices below.

Category 1

Main Deck cabins are conveniently positioned between the dining room and lounge, with two lower single beds and a large view window. 94 sq. ft.

  • Double: $5,995 per person

  • Single: $8,495 per person

Category 2

Upper and Bridge Deck cabins have two lower single beds and a large view window. Cabin doors and windows open to the outside. 90 sq. ft.

  • Double: $6,995 per person

  • Single: $9,695 per person

Category 3

Cabins on the Upper Deck feature two lower single beds that can convert to a double bed, as well as a pull-out single bed for a third person. Cabins on the Bridge Deck feature two lower single beds that are fixed. All cabins in this category include two large windows and a seating unit with a table. Cabin doors and windows open to the outside. 118 sq. ft.

  • Double: $7,995 per person

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All meals, tours, and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers, and ship crew for all group activities

  • 5-night cruise aboard the National Geographic Sea Lion

  • Port fees and embarkation taxes

  • Minimal accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program and transfers to and from the ship.

Deposits, payments, and cancellations

A $2,500-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 150 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee, until 150 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $2,500-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in the Pacific Northwest.

Make your reservation now

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Prefer to send a note? (external link)
Subscribe to our emails