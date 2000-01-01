Columbia and Snake Rivers
Experience the bounty of Oregon and Washington on this unique cruise through breathtaking scenery.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
Delve deep into the history, harvests, and landscapes of the Columbia and Snake rivers, while indulging in the region’s culinary splendors and world-class wines. The incomparable Professor David Kennedy will share several expert lectures about the history of the area, at an ideal time of year for outdoor forays into the Pacific Northwest. Explore the region on hikes, kayaking excursions, and visits to museums and wineries. Our nimble, intimately scaled ship offers an unmatched vantage for taking in the rolling valleys and soaring canyons, and a top team of naturalists—including experts on geology and wine—illuminates all we see and savor. We hope you’ll join us!
DatesOctober 9–14, 2026
Duration6 days
Price
From $5,995 per person
Trip size54 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
David Kennedy
History
The Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History, Emeritus, and founding director of The Bill Lane Center for the American West at Stanford, David Kennedy has written extensively about U.S. history and the evolution of the American West.
Itinerary
Cruise the Columbia and Snake rivers
Starting in Portland, Oregon and concluding in Clarkston, Washington, spend 6 days on a chartered ship learning about Pacific Northwest history while enjoying the spectacular sights, tastes, and outdoor activities along two of the region's best-known rivers.
Portland, Oregon / Embark
Arrive independently in the afternoon in Portland, located in the shadow of snow-capped Mount Hood. Embark our ship in the early evening and enjoy a toast and welcome dinner as the ship sails along the Willamette River under eight of Portland’s 12 eclectic bridges.Accommodations:
National Geographic Sea LionIncluded meal: Dinner
The Dalles / Hood River
Immerse yourself in natural and man-made marvels as we explore the scenic Columbia River and pass through Bonneville Lock and Dam. Take a steaming cup of coffee to the bow where your naturalists offer honest perspectives on the controversial history of dams along the river. In the afternoon, make a stop at neck-craning Multnomah Falls before an optional hike on iconic Beacon Rock, a basalt column towering 848 feet above the Columbia River, or a visit to the Bonneville Fish Hatchery. Later, enjoy a private event with Syncline Winery at the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center. Savor canapes and Syncline’s distinctive wines as we take in 15,000 years of cultural history, including indigenous art and a massive working steam engine.Accommodations:
National Geographic Sea LionIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Cruising the Gorge
Today, spend the day cruising through some of the most scenic and geologically interesting stretches of the Columbia River and the Columbia Plateau. Enjoy lectures by our faculty leader and hear from our onboard geologists who explain how glacial floods sculpted the landscape 13,000 years ago. During tastings and meals, our food and wine expert illustrates the expression of such unique terrain through its tastes and tannins.Accommodations:
National Geographic Sea LionIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Walla Walla, Washington
Drive through some of the most fertile agricultural areas in the nation, with rolling green and purple fields of sprouting wheat, asparagus, and famous Walla Walla sweet onions. Discover Walla Walla's the thriving art scene on a guided tour, or choose to visit the Whitman Mission, a standout National Historic Site, where friction between Native Americans and white missionaries erupted into an event that continues to reverberate in American culture. After lunch at a local winery, explore charming downtown Walla Walla at your leisure, perusing local galleries, sampling sweets at the country’s #1 candy store, or popping into cozy tasting rooms.Accommodations:
National Geographic Sea LionIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Palouse River
The still water of the Palouse River is the perfect mirror for its surrounding basalt cliffs as we set off on Zodiac and kayak adventures. Later, visit Palouse Falls, where waters plunge 200 feet into a churning pool. These falls and the surrounding canyon with its towering cliffs, cavernous holes in the earth, and winding water routes are part of geologically unique channeled scablands created by ancient floods. Before a special final dinner, we raise our glasses to an unforgettable adventure.Accommodations:
National Geographic Sea LionIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Clarkston / Disembark
Arrive in Clarkston this morning and enjoy breakfast on board before transferring to the airport for connecting flights home. Choose to fly from nearby Lewiston, Idaho, or from Spokane, Washington, two hours away.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Category 1
Main Deck cabins are conveniently positioned between the dining room and lounge, with two lower single beds and a large view window. 94 sq. ft.
Double: $5,995 per person
Single: $8,495 per person
Category 2
Upper and Bridge Deck cabins have two lower single beds and a large view window. Cabin doors and windows open to the outside. 90 sq. ft.
Double: $6,995 per person
Single: $9,695 per person
Category 3
Cabins on the Upper Deck feature two lower single beds that can convert to a double bed, as well as a pull-out single bed for a third person. Cabins on the Bridge Deck feature two lower single beds that are fixed. All cabins in this category include two large windows and a seating unit with a table. Cabin doors and windows open to the outside. 118 sq. ft.
Double: $7,995 per person
