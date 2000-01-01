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Travel/Study
Dynasties of power in past and present times

China

Starting in Shanghai and ending in Beijing, explore a wide range of diverse places on a journey that covers the length and breadth of this expansive country.

Overview

Lessons in Chinese art, history, and culture

We are excited to return to China with an itinerary focused on both famous and often bypassed sites that illuminate the past and present. With cultural experiences and visits with local contacts, this trip is a culmination of our years of Stanford know-how and connections. 

Explore Shanghai’s French Concession, and meet with representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce. Fly to Dali, where we’ll stay at the Linden Centre, before heading to Chengdu to visit the ancient irrigation system Dujiangyan, a UNESCO site. Experience China’s impressive high-speed rail network as we travel from Xi’an to see the Terracotta Warriors, to Beijing to visit the Forbidden City and the Great Wall at Mutianyu.

Dates

May 8–23, 2027

Duration

16 days

Price

From approx. $9,995 per person

Trip size

34 participants

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Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Delve into dynasties of power in past and present times as we venture to iconic landmarks in Shanghai, Dali, Chengdu, Xian, and Beijing. Visit classical gardens and massive temple complexes. See the terra cotta warriors and walk along the Great Wall. Throughout our journey, we sample regional cuisines and take in mesmerizing cultural performances.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity level

We consider this program to be moderately strenuous and at times physically demanding and busy. Limited internal flight schedules may necessitate travel early in the morning or late in the evening. Our days are long with a full schedule of excursions, lectures, and special events. Daily excursions involve one to three miles of walking, with tours as long as three hours on city streets, which may be uneven or cobblestone. Significant walking and climbing of stairs may also be required at some hotels, train stations, and airports. In some instances, such as at temples, steps are a necessary part of the tour and may not have handrails. September is the start of autumn in China, temperatures are beginning to cool off, although it can still be warm and humid, especially in the south. Although all the hotels and motor coaches used in this program are air-conditioned, other traditional means of conveyance and some of the museums and temples we visit are not air-conditioned.

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