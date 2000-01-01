China
Starting in Shanghai and ending in Beijing, explore a wide range of diverse places on a journey that covers the length and breadth of this expansive country.
Overview
Lessons in Chinese art, history, and culture
We are excited to return to China with an itinerary focused on both famous and often bypassed sites that illuminate the past and present. With cultural experiences and visits with local contacts, this trip is a culmination of our years of Stanford know-how and connections.
Explore Shanghai’s French Concession, and meet with representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce. Fly to Dali, where we’ll stay at the Linden Centre, before heading to Chengdu to visit the ancient irrigation system Dujiangyan, a UNESCO site. Experience China’s impressive high-speed rail network as we travel from Xi’an to see the Terracotta Warriors, to Beijing to visit the Forbidden City and the Great Wall at Mutianyu.
DatesMay 8–23, 2027
Duration16 days
Price
From approx. $9,995 per person
Trip size34 participants
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Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Delve into dynasties of power in past and present times as we venture to iconic landmarks in Shanghai, Dali, Chengdu, Xian, and Beijing. Visit classical gardens and massive temple complexes. See the terra cotta warriors and walk along the Great Wall. Throughout our journey, we sample regional cuisines and take in mesmerizing cultural performances.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.