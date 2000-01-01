Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Journey to the remote lands of Easter Island and the Atacama

Chile

Archaeology and otherworldly landscapes reign large on this exploration of Rapa Nui with its monumental moai and the Atacama’s mountains, deserts, and geysers.

Overview

A journey through Chile’s extreme wonders

This trip offers travelers the Chilean adventure of a lifetime! Experience the vibrant culture and history of Santiago as we explore iconic landmarks, visit the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art, and taste the region’s vintages at a local winery. We'll also fly to Easter Island for an unforgettable stay at an environmentally conscious resort and learn the enigmatic past of the Rapa Nui people. Marvel at the legendary moai statues while exploring the island on foot, by bike, or van.

The Atacama Desert is a veritable kaleidoscope of landscapes and geological features: salt flats, geysers, and high-altitude lagoons. Along with expertly guided tours of the desert’s treasures, we’ll enjoy delicious cuisine and luxurious, distinctive accommodations.

Dates

April 19–30, 2027

Duration

12 days

Price

From approx. $14,295 per person

Trip size

30 participants

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Tour Santiago to see the city’s top highlights. Then, fly to Easter Island for a four-night stay at an eco-resort and to learn about the Rapa Nui people and marvel at the legendary moai statues. Return to Santiago for a full-day excursion to the wine region before flying to the Atacama Desert, where we take in other-worldly landscapes and look for endemic wildlife.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

About Explora Lodge Rapa Nui

We spend four nights at the Explora Rapa Nui Lodge, set in a quiet location outside Easter Island’s main town, Hanga Roa, and the perfect base for exploring this UNESCO world heritage site. Our lodge is a very comfortable, full-service, adventure-oriented property offering excellent food and upscale accommodation. The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-certified design maximizes the natural air flow of the surrounding environment, eliminating the need for air-conditioning. The lodge offers a variety of activities, ranging from driving and hiking tours of the moai sculptures to cycling trips, boat trips, and snorkeling. Facilities for downtime include a spa, jacuzzi, outdoor swimming pool, sauna, and massages (at additional cost).

About Explora Atacama Lodge

San Pedro de Atacama is an entrance gate to one of the largest and most arid deserts on our planet: the Atacama Desert. Considered the archaeological capital of Chile, its mountains, deserts, salt deposits, lagoons, volcanoes, geysers, towns, and people have made it a favorite destination in the last few years. The Explora Atacama Lodge is located in the Ayllu de Larache (initially a kin-based community of the ancient Aymara people), near the village of San Pedro de Atacama. The 42-acre grounds comprise 20 indigenous parcels, some with timeworn pathways and buildings that Explora is committed to preserving out of a profound respect for the area’s original inhabitants. Options for daily activities include walking, hiking, biking, as well as enjoying time in the spa, sauna, and outdoor swimming pool. We spend four nights here.

Getting Around

As Santiago is best explored on foot, we embark on walking tours to see the sights. We travel by plane to reach Rapa Nui and the Atacama Desert. In both places, we use 15-passenger vans for our transport. On-tour flights are booked in economy class; upgrades may be purchased on a request and space-available basis.

Activity level

As Santiago is best explored on foot, we embark on walking tours to see the sights. We travel by plane to reach Rapa Nui and the Atacama Desert. In both places, we use 15-passenger vans for our transport. On-tour flights are booked in economy class; upgrades may be purchased on a request and space-available basis.

Be the first to know when reservations open

Notify me
Get in touch with Travel/Study.
Subscribe to our emails for trip alerts.