Chile
Archaeology and otherworldly landscapes reign large on this exploration of Rapa Nui with its monumental moai and the Atacama’s mountains, deserts, and geysers.
Overview
A journey through Chile’s extreme wonders
This trip offers travelers the Chilean adventure of a lifetime! Experience the vibrant culture and history of Santiago as we explore iconic landmarks, visit the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art, and taste the region’s vintages at a local winery. We'll also fly to Easter Island for an unforgettable stay at an environmentally conscious resort and learn the enigmatic past of the Rapa Nui people. Marvel at the legendary moai statues while exploring the island on foot, by bike, or van.
The Atacama Desert is a veritable kaleidoscope of landscapes and geological features: salt flats, geysers, and high-altitude lagoons. Along with expertly guided tours of the desert’s treasures, we’ll enjoy delicious cuisine and luxurious, distinctive accommodations.
DatesApril 19–30, 2027
Duration12 days
Price
From approx. $14,295 per person
Trip size30 participants
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Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Tour Santiago to see the city’s top highlights. Then, fly to Easter Island for a four-night stay at an eco-resort and to learn about the Rapa Nui people and marvel at the legendary moai statues. Return to Santiago for a full-day excursion to the wine region before flying to the Atacama Desert, where we take in other-worldly landscapes and look for endemic wildlife.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
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