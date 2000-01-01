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Albert Einstein, Paul Klee, and views from the Top of Europe

Switzerland

Delve into the arts and sciences on this exploration of a country that has deep roots in both. Tour Switzerland’s top museums and the Large Hadron Collider at CERN.

Overview

Art and science amidst Swiss splendor

We visit Swiss museums featuring modern art, famous Swiss artists such as Paul Klee, and great collections of early printing and historical scientific equipment. As we trace the impressive journey of Albert Einstein, we enjoy a rich discussion of the revolutionary theories that upended the field of physics. 

This journey has thrills as well as intellectual pursuits. Take a stunning train ride to Jungfraujoch, the “Top of Europe,” for views spanning as far as the Black Forest and the Vosges. In Geneva, gain special access to CERN for an underground tour of one of the four detectors that are part of the Large Hadron Collider. Throughout our trip we sample fine Swiss cuisine, including the sumptuous cheese dish, raclette, in Gruyères.

Dates

June 17–25, 2027

Duration

9 days

Price

From approx. $12,395 per person

Trip size

32 participants

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