Spain's Basque Country

The Basques are proud of their culinary heritage, from the quality of the ingredients to the flair and finesse in their cooking and the communal joy in the way they eat together. On this program, we look at Basque culture through a culinary lens. Visit Bilbao, San Sebastián, Rioja, and Navarra, looking at the culture of each locale through its signature dishes, local ingredients, and award-winning vintages.

We’ll also delve into the important role wine has played in the history and evolution of the region. Follow along ancient wine routes in the footsteps of Bordelais winemakers who left Bordeaux in the 1860s when the louse blight pushed them south to Rioja. We’ll visit both classic and modern wineries and meet with key wine makers.