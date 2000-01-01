Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Bunches of cabernet sauvignon grapes growing in a vineyard in Bordeaux region, France
A food and wine journey through the Basque countryside

Spain's Basque Country

Quiet cobblestone villages, traditional pintxos plates, exclusive wineries— venture to a region of majestic vistas marked by ancient legends and rich histories.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

The Basques are proud of their culinary heritage, from the quality of the ingredients to the flair and finesse in their cooking and the communal joy in the way they eat together. On this program, we look at Basque culture through a culinary lens. Visit Bilbao, San Sebastián, Rioja, and Navarra, looking at the culture of each locale through its signature dishes, local ingredients, and award-winning vintages.

We’ll also delve into the important role wine has played in the history and evolution of the region. Follow along ancient wine routes in the footsteps of Bordelais winemakers who left Bordeaux in the 1860s when the louse blight pushed them south to Rioja. We’ll visit both classic and modern wineries and meet with key wine makers.

Dates

June 19–29, 2026

Duration

11 days

Price

From approx. $9,695 per person

Trip size

32 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Meet our wine consultant

Jeremy Shaw joins our journey to share the secrets of the food, wine, and people of Spain. Jeremy’s love of wine was inspired by a Bordelais uncle and a job at Steven Spurrier’s Academie du Vin in Paris. After studying at the Sorbonne and a career as a lawyer, banker, and management consultant, Jeremy returned to his true passion: wine. Known for taking an informal and fun approach to wine, Jeremy has cultivated special connections in the Basque region that show the authentic local face of the places we visit.

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Starting in Bilbao, we'll crisscross our way through Spain's premier wine region, sampling fresh produce, local specialties and, of course, the wine. Meet with the producers along the way, visit Frank Gehry's Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, and soak up the vibrant energy of San Sebastián.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

About Our Accommodations

The properties selected for this program range from a modern structure in a tiny village of 300 inhabitants to a historic Belle Époque hotel on a chic beachfront promenade. Each one is selected for its unique or historic attributes, ideal location and personal service.

Great walks, beautiful hotels, lots of history, and charming special moments.

—Carol Lewis, ’72

Activity Level

Daily programs involve one to three miles of walking in vineyards, at wineries and on city tours and may involve extended periods of standing. Participants will encounter uneven terrain, including some dirt and cobblestone paths, and must be able to walk up and down hills. In some instances, elevators are unavailable. We consider this program to be moderately active.

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails