Spain's Basque Country
Quiet cobblestone villages, traditional pintxos plates, exclusive wineries— venture to a region of majestic vistas marked by ancient legends and rich histories.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
The Basques are proud of their culinary heritage, from the quality of the ingredients to the flair and finesse in their cooking and the communal joy in the way they eat together. On this program, we look at Basque culture through a culinary lens. Visit Bilbao, San Sebastián, Rioja, and Navarra, looking at the culture of each locale through its signature dishes, local ingredients, and award-winning vintages.
We’ll also delve into the important role wine has played in the history and evolution of the region. Follow along ancient wine routes in the footsteps of Bordelais winemakers who left Bordeaux in the 1860s when the louse blight pushed them south to Rioja. We’ll visit both classic and modern wineries and meet with key wine makers.
DatesJune 19–29, 2026
Duration11 days
Price
From approx. $9,695 per person
Trip size32 participants
Minimum age18 years
Meet our wine consultant
Jeremy Shaw joins our journey to share the secrets of the food, wine, and people of Spain. Jeremy’s love of wine was inspired by a Bordelais uncle and a job at Steven Spurrier’s Academie du Vin in Paris. After studying at the Sorbonne and a career as a lawyer, banker, and management consultant, Jeremy returned to his true passion: wine. Known for taking an informal and fun approach to wine, Jeremy has cultivated special connections in the Basque region that show the authentic local face of the places we visit.
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Starting in Bilbao, we'll crisscross our way through Spain's premier wine region, sampling fresh produce, local specialties and, of course, the wine. Meet with the producers along the way, visit Frank Gehry's Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, and soak up the vibrant energy of San Sebastián.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
