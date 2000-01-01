Australia Total Solar Eclipse

This awesome educational vacation begins with explorations of Melbourne and Adelaide and concludes with the perfect view of a total solar eclipse! Throughout the trip, Aboriginal guides will lead us through gardens, museums, oral histories, and more.

From Alice Springs we travel to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park for a sunrise tour of the majestic Uluru and lessons in the traditions, beliefs, and living histories of the Anangu people at the cultural center. We then head to Sydney to prepare for the crown jewel of this trip: a fantastic view of the total solar eclipse.

You have the option of participating on a post-trip extension from the 23rd through the 27th. Embark on an adventure to the Great Barrier Reef and Daintree Rainforest!