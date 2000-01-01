Skip to main content
Unspoiled wilderness of the Southern Ocean

Antarctica, South Georgia, and the Falklands

An epic voyage to an extraordinary wonderland of icebergs, seals, penguins and seabirds.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

Few places capture the image of an unspoiled wilderness as stunningly as Antarctica. Journey there in comfort aboard the state-of-the-art Sylvia Earle, setting sail from Ushuaia to visit the Falkland Islands and South Georgia along the way and returning to the mainland by plane, thus avoiding sailing across the Drake Passage by sea. We travel during the peak of summer to enjoy long days of exploration.

Behold incredible changing landscapes, stand among huge colonies of penguins, and sail along mighty glaciers and through glistening icebergs. Delve into the gripping tale of Sir Ernest Shackleton and his crew onboard the Endurance and learn about exciting research discoveries coming out of this region.

Dates

January 8–27, 2027

Duration

20 days

Price

From $38,120 per person

Trip size

27 participants
Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Embark our 17-night voyage in Ushuaia, stopping in historic Stanley in the Falkland Islands, before cruising to South Georgia, where we stand ashore with the largest king penguin colonies in the world. Explore the Antarctic Peninsula with its sweeping panorama of snow-capped mountain peaks, immense glaciers, and deep blue icebergs. Return to Punta Arenas from the Antarctic Peninsula by plane.

  • Ushuaia, Argentina

    Upon arrival in Ushuaia, transfer to the hotel. Meet the fellow expeditioners who will join us aboard the Sylvia Earle during a welcome reception. Afterward, connect with Stanford travelers during a special welcome dinner in our hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Arakur Ushuaia Resort

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Embarkation

    Enjoy a leisurely morning to rest and an opportunity for a lecture with our faculty leader. After lunch, take a short drive to Tierra del Fuego National Park, the southernmost point of the American continent. Enjoy easy walks through the park, exploring its historic sites and striking landscapes while learning about the region’s dramatic past and distinctive flora and fauna. Then transfer to the pier for embarkation.

    Accommodations:

    Sylvia Earle

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • At Sea

    Settle into our cabins and listen to engaging lectures as the ship sails across the South Atlantic Ocean towards the Falkland Islands.

    Accommodations:

    Sylvia Earle

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Falkland Islands

    Today we go ashore in historic Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands. This charming town has a distinctly British character with terraced town houses and quaint cottages. Nestled within brightly colored buildings we find cozy cafes, English pubs, souvenir shops and a post office. Visit the historic Dockyard Museum at the waterfront to learn about maritime history in the Falklands.

    Accommodations:

    Sylvia Earle

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • to

    At Sea

    Our lecture program continues over the course of the next three days at sea. On deck, join naturalists in search of the seabirds and marine mammals that flourish in these nutrient-rich waters.

    Accommodations:

    Sylvia Earle

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • to

    South Georgia

    With no visitor accommodation ashore, South Georgia is only accessible by sea. During our time here, we travel in the true spirit of adventure. With flexibility in mind in this ever-changing part of the world, our team of experts together with the captain assess the wind, weather and sea conditions to determine our activities each day. The following is a list of places we hope to visit in South Georgia.

    Elsehul Bay
    Enjoy time in this beautiful bay, home to thousands of fur seals as well as macaroni penguins, the most numerous of all penguin species.

    Salisbury Plain
    Here at glacier-flanked Salisbury Plain on South Georgia’s north coast, be awed by the sight and sound of more than 200,000 king penguins congregating and breeding. The area between Elsehul Bay and Salisbury Plain is believed to have more wildlife per square foot than any other place on the planet.

    Stromness Bay
    Envision Sir Ernest Shackleton and his party arriving at Stromness Bay after their harrowing crossing of the island’s glaciers on foot and take in views of the cliffs and the glacier from which the famous adventurer and his companions descended.

    Grytviken
    Go ashore to explore the ruins of this once-active whaling station and perhaps send a post card from the small post office. Visit the Grytviken cemetery, the gravesite where Shackleton was laid to rest.

    Gold Harbor
    Situated at the foot of the Bertrab Glacier, Gold Harbor is often referred to as the “jewel in the island’s crown.” In addition to a large king penguin colony, we’re likely to see fur and elephant seals, gentoo penguins and giant petrels.

    Accommodations:

    Sylvia Earle

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • to

    At Sea

    After our busy days in South Georgia, recharge with two days at sea attending informative lectures as we sail across the Scotia Sea towards Antarctica. On deck, join naturalists in search of seabirds and marine mammals.

    Accommodations:

    Sylvia Earle

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • to

    Antarctic Peninsula

    Explore the waters of the Antarctic Peninsula and its adjacent islands for the next three days. Again, activities will be determined each day to ensure that we take full advantage of as many opportunities as we can. The list below provides a glimpse of the places we may experience (subject to change pending local weather, sea conditions, ice charts, and permitting).

    Neko Harbor
    In this spectacular harbor gentoo penguins breed, Weddell seals haul out on the beach, and feeding whales often pass by. The nearby glacier is lively, with large calvings crashing thunderously into the bay below.

    Paradise Bay
    One of the most picturesque locations on the Antarctic Peninsula, Paradise Bay is home to two research stations: Argentina’s Almirante Brown and Chile’s Gonzales Videla. Take a Zodiac cruise or make a landing, pending conditions and station permission.

    Lemaire Channel
    Cruising the beautiful Lemaire Channel, keep watch for the humpback and minke whales frequently spotted here. This narrow channel is one of the most visually impressive areas of the Antarctic Peninsula. Steep mountain peaks jut out of the sea on both sides, and the waters, frequented by crabeater seals, are often choked with icebergs. A stunning labyrinth of grounded icebergs lies in the shallow waters west of Pleneau Island, making for a thrilling Zodiac cruising experience.

    Port Lockroy
    Port Lockroy has been known as a safe anchorage following its use by the whaling fleets of the early 20th century and for this reason was selected to be the first British base to establish a year-round British presence in Antarctica. Today, we find a museum, post office and small gift shop on the island.

    Accommodations:

    Sylvia Earle

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • King George Island / Disembarkation / Punta Arenas, Chile

    Disembark the Syvlia Earle today at King George Island and fly to Punta Arenas. King George Island is located at the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula in the South Shetland Islands. Flexibility is key as our exact flight departure time will depend on weather and visibility. Upon arrival, transfer to our hotel for a farewell reception.

    Accommodations:

    Dreams del Estrecho

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Punta Arenas, Chile / Home

    After what is sure to be the trip of a lifetime, depart on independent flights home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity Level

We consider this a moderately strenuous program. You will need to climb into and out of Zodiacs for excursions ashore. Onshore, you must be able to walk moderate distances, unaided, over rough terrain (e.g. rocky, uneven beaches in the sub-Antarctic islands and occasional ice and snow on the Antarctic Peninsula). Daytime temperatures range from 45 to 55 (°F) in the sub-Antarctic region and may drop to the 30s on the Antarctic Peninsula itself, although sunshine and low humidity create a very temperate atmosphere. Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health.

“We literally saw more than a million penguins. It was fascinating spending time with them, watching and listening. The wildlife and landscapes were magnificent, and each day was a new adventure.”

— Leslie Conant, ’74

Optional Activities

The ship operator, Aurora Expeditions, offers several optional activities during our voyage, including sea kayaking, paddling, and snorkeling. These activities are offered at additional cost on a first-come, first-served basis and may require prior experience. Please note that travelers who opt to join these optional activities will be separated from the Stanford group on excursions. Additional details will be provided to confirmed travelers, or you may contact our office at (650) 725-1093 for more information.

About our ship

The Sylvia Earle utilizes some of the latest advancements in naval design and technology. The Ulstein X-Bow® hull makes sailing smoother and faster, with lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions. A virtual anchoring system uses GPS and high-tech steering to hold the ship’s position so the sea floor is protected. Shore excursions are made easier with four sea-level Zodiac-loading platforms, a mudroom, and an activity preparation area. With only 71 cabins, the Sylvia Earle can transfer all travelers to shore in a single disembarkation. Observation lounge and viewing platforms offer spectacular panoramic views of scenery and wildlife. Additional public spaces include a state-of-the-art lecture theater, two jacuzzis/plunge pools, a multi-media room, a library, a gym, and a wellness center.

Our group enjoys the camaraderie of fellow independent travelers aboard the ship while participating in private Stanford shore excursions, Zodiac cruises, and lectures. As a condition of participation, all travelers must agree to the ship's Terms and Conditions.

Focus on sustainability

Aurora Expeditions, the owner of the Sylvia Earle, is deeply committed to responsible and respectful travel—always seeking ways to innovate, educate, and create a positive impact for our planet. Aurora is certified 100% Carbon Neutral and supports two climate action projects: InfraVest Tongyuan Wind Farm, a renewable energy project in northwest Taiwan, and Mount Sandy Conservation on South Australia’s Limestone Coast, which promotes conservation partnerships between the traditional Ngarrindjeri landowners and non-Indigenous Australians.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours, and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Choose the room that’s right for you

Cabins have been reserved for Stanford travelers in four categories. Consult the diagram below to select a first and second preference. Cabins in additional categories may be available upon request. For more information and pricing, please give us a call at 650-725-1093.

Please note that Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers should add $450 per person to the prices below.

Category B

Fore or aft balcony stateroom on Deck 4 or 6 with private balcony, floor-to-ceiling window, and desk area

Size: 210–309 sq. ft.

  • Double: $38,120 per person

  • Single: $57,180 per person

Category A

Midship balcony stateroom on Deck 4 or 6 with private balcony, floor-to-ceiling window, and desk area

Size: 210–309 sq. ft.

  • Double: $40,920 per person

  • Single: $61,380 per person

Category AA

Superior balcony stateroom on Deck 4 or 6 with private balcony with floor-to-ceiling window, and desk area.

Size: 314–379 sq. ft.

  • Double: $44,720 per person

Junior Suite

Junior suite on Deck 7 with private balcony, floor-to-ceiling window, desk, separate lounge area, and stocked minibar.

Size: 448 sq. ft.

  • Double: $53,320 per person

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All meals, tours, and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers, and ship crew for all group activities

  • 2 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 17-night cruise aboard the Sylvia Earle

  • Access to an expedition doctor aboard the ship

  • Port fees, permits and landing fees

  • Charter flight from King George Island to Punta Arenas, Chile

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • Minimal medical, accident, and evacuation coverage 

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments, and cancellations

A $5,000-per-person deposit* is required to reserve space on this program. A second deposit of $10,000 per person is due on May 1, 2026. Final payment is due 150 days prior to program start. There is a cancellation fee of $2,500 per person until May 1, 2026, and $5,000 per person until August 11, 2026. After August 11, 2026, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $5,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

*Our online registration form collects a $2,500 per person deposit by default. Our staff will follow up with you to collect the additional required amount upon receipt of your registration form.

Join us in the Southern Ocean

Make your reservation now

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

