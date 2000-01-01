Antarctica, South Georgia, and the Falklands

With no visitor accommodation ashore, South Georgia is only accessible by sea. During our time here, we travel in the true spirit of adventure. With flexibility in mind in this ever-changing part of the world, our team of experts together with the captain assess the wind, weather and sea conditions to determine our activities each day. The following is a list of places we hope to visit in South Georgia.

Elsehul Bay

Enjoy time in this beautiful bay, home to thousands of fur seals as well as macaroni penguins, the most numerous of all penguin species.

Salisbury Plain

Here at glacier-flanked Salisbury Plain on South Georgia’s north coast, be awed by the sight and sound of more than 200,000 king penguins congregating and breeding. The area between Elsehul Bay and Salisbury Plain is believed to have more wildlife per square foot than any other place on the planet.

Stromness Bay

Envision Sir Ernest Shackleton and his party arriving at Stromness Bay after their harrowing crossing of the island’s glaciers on foot and take in views of the cliffs and the glacier from which the famous adventurer and his companions descended.

Grytviken

Go ashore to explore the ruins of this once-active whaling station and perhaps send a post card from the small post office. Visit the Grytviken cemetery, the gravesite where Shackleton was laid to rest.

Gold Harbor

Situated at the foot of the Bertrab Glacier, Gold Harbor is often referred to as the “jewel in the island’s crown.” In addition to a large king penguin colony, we’re likely to see fur and elephant seals, gentoo penguins and giant petrels.