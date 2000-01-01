Antarctica, South Georgia, and the Falklands
An epic voyage to an extraordinary wonderland of icebergs, seals, penguins and seabirds.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
Few places capture the image of an unspoiled wilderness as stunningly as Antarctica. Journey there in comfort aboard the state-of-the-art Sylvia Earle, setting sail from Ushuaia to visit the Falkland Islands and South Georgia along the way and returning to the mainland by plane, thus avoiding sailing across the Drake Passage by sea. We travel during the peak of summer to enjoy long days of exploration.
Behold incredible changing landscapes, stand among huge colonies of penguins, and sail along mighty glaciers and through glistening icebergs. Delve into the gripping tale of Sir Ernest Shackleton and his crew onboard the Endurance and learn about exciting research discoveries coming out of this region.
DatesJanuary 8–27, 2027
Duration20 days
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Embark our 17-night voyage in Ushuaia, stopping in historic Stanley in the Falkland Islands, before cruising to South Georgia, where we stand ashore with the largest king penguin colonies in the world. Explore the Antarctic Peninsula with its sweeping panorama of snow-capped mountain peaks, immense glaciers, and deep blue icebergs. Return to Punta Arenas from the Antarctic Peninsula by plane.
Ushuaia, Argentina
Upon arrival in Ushuaia, transfer to the hotel. Meet the fellow expeditioners who will join us aboard the Sylvia Earle during a welcome reception. Afterward, connect with Stanford travelers during a special welcome dinner in our hotel.Accommodations:
Arakur Ushuaia ResortIncluded meal: Dinner
Embarkation
Enjoy a leisurely morning to rest and an opportunity for a lecture with our faculty leader. After lunch, take a short drive to Tierra del Fuego National Park, the southernmost point of the American continent. Enjoy easy walks through the park, exploring its historic sites and striking landscapes while learning about the region’s dramatic past and distinctive flora and fauna. Then transfer to the pier for embarkation.Accommodations:
Sylvia EarleIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
At Sea
Settle into our cabins and listen to engaging lectures as the ship sails across the South Atlantic Ocean towards the Falkland Islands.Accommodations:
Sylvia EarleIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Falkland Islands
Today we go ashore in historic Stanley, the capital of the Falkland Islands. This charming town has a distinctly British character with terraced town houses and quaint cottages. Nestled within brightly colored buildings we find cozy cafes, English pubs, souvenir shops and a post office. Visit the historic Dockyard Museum at the waterfront to learn about maritime history in the Falklands.Accommodations:
Sylvia EarleIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
- to
At Sea
Our lecture program continues over the course of the next three days at sea. On deck, join naturalists in search of the seabirds and marine mammals that flourish in these nutrient-rich waters.Accommodations:
Sylvia EarleIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
- to
South Georgia
With no visitor accommodation ashore, South Georgia is only accessible by sea. During our time here, we travel in the true spirit of adventure. With flexibility in mind in this ever-changing part of the world, our team of experts together with the captain assess the wind, weather and sea conditions to determine our activities each day. The following is a list of places we hope to visit in South Georgia.
Elsehul Bay
Enjoy time in this beautiful bay, home to thousands of fur seals as well as macaroni penguins, the most numerous of all penguin species.
Salisbury Plain
Here at glacier-flanked Salisbury Plain on South Georgia’s north coast, be awed by the sight and sound of more than 200,000 king penguins congregating and breeding. The area between Elsehul Bay and Salisbury Plain is believed to have more wildlife per square foot than any other place on the planet.
Stromness Bay
Envision Sir Ernest Shackleton and his party arriving at Stromness Bay after their harrowing crossing of the island’s glaciers on foot and take in views of the cliffs and the glacier from which the famous adventurer and his companions descended.
Grytviken
Go ashore to explore the ruins of this once-active whaling station and perhaps send a post card from the small post office. Visit the Grytviken cemetery, the gravesite where Shackleton was laid to rest.
Gold Harbor
Situated at the foot of the Bertrab Glacier, Gold Harbor is often referred to as the “jewel in the island’s crown.” In addition to a large king penguin colony, we’re likely to see fur and elephant seals, gentoo penguins and giant petrels.Accommodations:
Sylvia EarleIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
- to
At Sea
After our busy days in South Georgia, recharge with two days at sea attending informative lectures as we sail across the Scotia Sea towards Antarctica. On deck, join naturalists in search of seabirds and marine mammals.Accommodations:
Sylvia EarleIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
- to
Antarctic Peninsula
Explore the waters of the Antarctic Peninsula and its adjacent islands for the next three days. Again, activities will be determined each day to ensure that we take full advantage of as many opportunities as we can. The list below provides a glimpse of the places we may experience (subject to change pending local weather, sea conditions, ice charts, and permitting).
Neko Harbor
In this spectacular harbor gentoo penguins breed, Weddell seals haul out on the beach, and feeding whales often pass by. The nearby glacier is lively, with large calvings crashing thunderously into the bay below.
Paradise Bay
One of the most picturesque locations on the Antarctic Peninsula, Paradise Bay is home to two research stations: Argentina’s Almirante Brown and Chile’s Gonzales Videla. Take a Zodiac cruise or make a landing, pending conditions and station permission.
Lemaire Channel
Cruising the beautiful Lemaire Channel, keep watch for the humpback and minke whales frequently spotted here. This narrow channel is one of the most visually impressive areas of the Antarctic Peninsula. Steep mountain peaks jut out of the sea on both sides, and the waters, frequented by crabeater seals, are often choked with icebergs. A stunning labyrinth of grounded icebergs lies in the shallow waters west of Pleneau Island, making for a thrilling Zodiac cruising experience.
Port Lockroy
Port Lockroy has been known as a safe anchorage following its use by the whaling fleets of the early 20th century and for this reason was selected to be the first British base to establish a year-round British presence in Antarctica. Today, we find a museum, post office and small gift shop on the island.Accommodations:
Sylvia EarleIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
King George Island / Disembarkation / Punta Arenas, Chile
Disembark the Syvlia Earle today at King George Island and fly to Punta Arenas. King George Island is located at the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula in the South Shetland Islands. Flexibility is key as our exact flight departure time will depend on weather and visibility. Upon arrival, transfer to our hotel for a farewell reception.Accommodations:
Dreams del EstrechoIncluded meal: Breakfast
Punta Arenas, Chile / Home
After what is sure to be the trip of a lifetime, depart on independent flights home.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
“We literally saw more than a million penguins. It was fascinating spending time with them, watching and listening. The wildlife and landscapes were magnificent, and each day was a new adventure.”
— Leslie Conant, ’74
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours, and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
Category B
Fore or aft balcony stateroom on Deck 4 or 6 with private balcony, floor-to-ceiling window, and desk area
Size: 210–309 sq. ft.
Double: $38,120 per person
Single: $57,180 per person
Category A
Midship balcony stateroom on Deck 4 or 6 with private balcony, floor-to-ceiling window, and desk area
Size: 210–309 sq. ft.
Double: $40,920 per person
Single: $61,380 per person
Category AA
Superior balcony stateroom on Deck 4 or 6 with private balcony with floor-to-ceiling window, and desk area.
Size: 314–379 sq. ft.
Double: $44,720 per person
Junior Suite
Junior suite on Deck 7 with private balcony, floor-to-ceiling window, desk, separate lounge area, and stocked minibar.
Size: 448 sq. ft.
Double: $53,320 per person
