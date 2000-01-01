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Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Where history, conservation, and adventure come together

South Africa Family Adventure

From penguins in Cape Town to rhinos in Sabi Sands, this family-friendly journey explores pristine reserves, conservation efforts, and South Africa’s complicated history.

Overview

An adventure for the whole family

This one-of-a-kind journey blends culture, history, and wildlife for an immersive South African adventure. In Cape Town, explore Robben Island and take in the sweeping views from Table Mountain. Continue to Grootbos Nature Reserve and experience the Marine Big Five—whales, dolphins, seals, penguins, and great white sharks. Guided by expert marine biologists, discover the “Serengeti of the Sea” through boat tours, coastal walks, and intimate wildlife encounters.

Head to Sabi Sands, where lions, elephants, and rhinos roam freely. Adults savor wine at Vergelegen Wine Estate, while children connect with wildlife at conservation centers. Combining the wonders of land and sea, this journey offers a vibrant and unforgettable adventure.

Dates

July 10–19, 2027

Duration

10 days

Price

From approx. $14,595 per person

Trip size

38 participants

Minimum age

7 years

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Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

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