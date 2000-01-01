South Africa Family Adventure

This one-of-a-kind journey blends culture, history, and wildlife for an immersive South African adventure. In Cape Town, explore Robben Island and take in the sweeping views from Table Mountain. Continue to Grootbos Nature Reserve and experience the Marine Big Five—whales, dolphins, seals, penguins, and great white sharks. Guided by expert marine biologists, discover the “Serengeti of the Sea” through boat tours, coastal walks, and intimate wildlife encounters.

Head to Sabi Sands, where lions, elephants, and rhinos roam freely. Adults savor wine at Vergelegen Wine Estate, while children connect with wildlife at conservation centers. Combining the wonders of land and sea, this journey offers a vibrant and unforgettable adventure.