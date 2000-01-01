South Africa Family Adventure
From penguins in Cape Town to rhinos in Sabi Sands, this family-friendly journey explores pristine reserves, conservation efforts, and South Africa’s complicated history.
Overview
An adventure for the whole family
This one-of-a-kind journey blends culture, history, and wildlife for an immersive South African adventure. In Cape Town, explore Robben Island and take in the sweeping views from Table Mountain. Continue to Grootbos Nature Reserve and experience the Marine Big Five—whales, dolphins, seals, penguins, and great white sharks. Guided by expert marine biologists, discover the “Serengeti of the Sea” through boat tours, coastal walks, and intimate wildlife encounters.
Head to Sabi Sands, where lions, elephants, and rhinos roam freely. Adults savor wine at Vergelegen Wine Estate, while children connect with wildlife at conservation centers. Combining the wonders of land and sea, this journey offers a vibrant and unforgettable adventure.
DatesJuly 10–19, 2027
Duration10 days
Price
From approx. $14,595 per person
Trip size38 participants
Minimum age7 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.