Join fellow Stanford Black Alumni on this voyage of learning and connection as we experience Senegal’s rich cultural heritage, fascinating arts tradition, and incomparable hospitality, providing a perfect introduction for the first-time, as well as the seasoned, traveler to West Africa. Tour the monuments and lively markets of the capital city of Dakar, then take a ferry ride to pedestrian-only Gorée Island, where the poignant “House of Slaves” pays tribute to the millions of enslaved Africans sent to the Americas between the 16th and 19th centuries.

Extend your stay beyond Dakar to see the unusual Pink Lake, ride a camel over the scenic dunes of the Lompoul Desert, and view African megafauna at Bandia Wildlife Reserve.