Musk oxen, Arctic foxes, and huge colonies of auk await on this magical trip that takes travelers through the fjords of Iceland and Greenland. In addition to local guides, you’ll hear from experienced naturalists who specialize in the remarkable flora and fauna native to the region.

Summer is the perfect time of year to visit this spectacular part of the world: The puffins are in residence at Heimaey, the tundra vegetation is impressive, and the ice has cleared, which allows the fjords to be navigable by Zodiac. Get ready for a rugged, hearty adventure that celebrates both the nature and cultures of the remote regions of these two countries. The cruise ship Vega will be our luxury home on this epic journey.