This is the trip for anyone longing to do a deep dive into the history and culture of Sicily, all through the distinct lens of food and wine. Throughout our travels you’ll meet multiple families in the business of preserving and continuing Sicily’s culinary heritage—including the Planetas, who have been producing wine and olive oil in Sicilian territories for five centuries!

In addition to vineyards and wine estates, you’ll visit archaeological sites and spend two nights at Vecchia Masseria, an authentic Italian agriturismo (farmhouse resort). Not only will you enjoy the most delectable fare Sicily has to offer, you’ll learn how food, wine, business practices, and sustainability intersect to ensure this region continues to thrive. A saluti!