Sicily
Immerse yourself in the epicurean legacy of this Mediterranean island. Enjoy wine and sumptuous meals ranging from homemade farm-to-table to luxury dinners.
Overview
An epic culinary journey through Sicily
This is the trip for anyone longing to do a deep dive into the history and culture of Sicily, all through the distinct lens of food and wine. Throughout our travels you’ll meet multiple families in the business of preserving and continuing Sicily’s culinary heritage—including the Planetas, who have been producing wine and olive oil in Sicilian territories for five centuries!
In addition to vineyards and wine estates, you’ll visit archaeological sites and spend two nights at Vecchia Masseria, an authentic Italian agriturismo (farmhouse resort). Not only will you enjoy the most delectable fare Sicily has to offer, you’ll learn how food, wine, business practices, and sustainability intersect to ensure this region continues to thrive. A saluti!
DatesOctober 8–18, 2024
Duration11 days
Minimum age18 years
