European Rivers

On this grand expedition, we’ll tour Germany; explore Bratislava, Vienna, and Budapest; and marvel at the incredible beauty of the Rhine Gorge and Wachau Valley. Iconic sites and experiences abound, including a cruise along the tree-lined canals of Amsterdam, a visit to Melk Abbey, and a spectacular nighttime sail through the glittering bridges and monuments of Budapest.

We’ll see the breathtaking Cologne Cathedral, whose marvelous facade still shines and uplifts despite the air raids of World War II. In Vienna, we’ll attend a special waltz performance aboard the ship, and receive a private lesson. This trip can be customized with a selection of shore excursions, including walking tours in Dürnstein and a bicycle adventure in Amsterdam.