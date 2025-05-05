Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
A luxury cruise along the Main, Rhine, and Danube Rivers

European Rivers

Marvel at historical sites and storied cities in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary, examining the rivers that shaped their borders and traditions.

Overview

Sailing through the heart of Europe

On this grand expedition, we’ll tour Germany; explore Bratislava, Vienna, and Budapest; and marvel at the incredible beauty of the Rhine Gorge and Wachau Valley. Iconic sites and experiences abound, including a cruise along the tree-lined canals of Amsterdam, a visit to Melk Abbey, and a spectacular nighttime sail through the glittering bridges and monuments of Budapest. 

We’ll see the breathtaking Cologne Cathedral, whose marvelous facade still shines and uplifts despite the air raids of World War II. In Vienna, we’ll attend a special waltz performance aboard the ship, and receive a private lesson. This trip can be customized with a selection of shore excursions, including walking tours in Dürnstein and a bicycle adventure in Amsterdam. 

Dates

May 5–20, 2025

Duration

16 days

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Prefer to send a note? (external link)
Subscribe to our emails