Vienna
From a private viewing of Klimt’s Beethoven Frieze to a Vienna Philharmonic concert in Schubert’s former home, this trip is rich in exclusive cultural delights.
Overview
Enlightening explorations of vibrant locales
This journey is packed with remarkable experiences that highlight everything Vienna offers a curious traveler: breathtaking scenery, world-famous art, and architectural beauty. In addition to our in-depth examination of Vienna, we’ll embark on a luxury coach to Burgenland, where we’ll visit Esterhazy Palace and a museum dedicated to Austria’s classical composers.
From our gorgeous accommodations at the Hotel Bristol, we’ll hear a lecture on Austria’s political climate and inner workings from one of the country’s leading journalists. Other highlights include a guided tour of the Kunsthistorisches Museum, a strudel baking (and tasting!) demonstration at the Hotel Babenbergerhof, and a farewell dinner at the elegant Palais Daun-Kinsky.
DatesApril 5–13, 2025
Duration9 days
Minimum age18 years
