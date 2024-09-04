This whirlwind trip whisks you through quaint Alpine towns, famed hiking trails, and charming family-run restaurants. Utilizing the European mountain lift system, you’ll ride funiculars, gondolas, aerial trams, and cable cars to some of the most gorgeous hiking trails in the world.

You’ll visit Chamonix, a beautiful French village widely considered to be the birthplace of Alpinism. A highlight of our visit to Italy is a stop in Aosta, where travelers will explore ancient Roman ruins and learn the rich history of the area. In addition to the breathtaking surroundings, our time in Switzerland will include a visit to a local cheesemaker who will walk us through the process of creating this delicacy.