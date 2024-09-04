Alps
Walk in the captivating Swiss, Italian, and French Alps. Tour iconic Alpine villages, and cover an impressive amount of terrain each day on lift-assisted hikes.
Overview
An unforgettable adventure
This whirlwind trip whisks you through quaint Alpine towns, famed hiking trails, and charming family-run restaurants. Utilizing the European mountain lift system, you’ll ride funiculars, gondolas, aerial trams, and cable cars to some of the most gorgeous hiking trails in the world.
You’ll visit Chamonix, a beautiful French village widely considered to be the birthplace of Alpinism. A highlight of our visit to Italy is a stop in Aosta, where travelers will explore ancient Roman ruins and learn the rich history of the area. In addition to the breathtaking surroundings, our time in Switzerland will include a visit to a local cheesemaker who will walk us through the process of creating this delicacy.
DatesSeptember 4–12, 2024
Duration9 days
Minimum age18 years
