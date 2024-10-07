Skip to main content
Literary lives and inspiration in France’s City of Lights

Paris

A new installment in our popular literary series, this trip sees you exploring the old haunts of some of the most iconic voices of the Lost Generation.

Overview

A curated journey through an artistic haven

Wander the city that inspired and lent refuge to some of the United States’ most prolific writers. Let your imagination roam as you learn about the marriage of Héloïse du Paraclet and French philosopher Peter Abelard—their correspondence formed the foundation of French and European literature and became the primary inspiration for the practice of courtly love.

Discuss and learn the history of African American writers who wrote in the 7th Arrondissement. The Café de Flore, where James Baldwin wrote Go Tell It on the Mountain, and Deux Magots, where he and Richard Wright would engage in vigorous debates, are both stops on our journey. Get ready for an in-depth learning adventure with daily discussions on assigned readings.

Dates

October 7–14, 2024

Duration

8 days

Minimum age

18 years

