Wander the city that inspired and lent refuge to some of the United States’ most prolific writers. Let your imagination roam as you learn about the marriage of Héloïse du Paraclet and French philosopher Peter Abelard—their correspondence formed the foundation of French and European literature and became the primary inspiration for the practice of courtly love.

Discuss and learn the history of African American writers who wrote in the 7th Arrondissement. The Café de Flore, where James Baldwin wrote Go Tell It on the Mountain, and Deux Magots, where he and Richard Wright would engage in vigorous debates, are both stops on our journey. Get ready for an in-depth learning adventure with daily discussions on assigned readings.