History and gastronomy in northwest France

Brittany

Explore this wild and windswept region of northwestern France, known for its scenic towns, maritime history, and independent spirit.

Far from the bustling city life of Paris lies the rugged coastline, medieval fishing villages, and wooded hills of Brittany. With its Celtic history, this fiercely independent region has retained a distinct heritage and culture as well as its own language, Breton.

With history professor Carolyn Lougee, we’ll visit Brittany’s many highlights. Wander the charming harbor towns of Belle Ile, marvel at dozens of art installations along the Loire estuary’s art trail, explore the misty marshlands of Brière Regional Nature Park, and visit magical Mont-Saint-Michel. Throughout our journey, we’ll sample the incredible seafood and local produce that have put Brittany on the gastronomic map.

September 20–29, 2024

10 days

18 years

Carolyn Lougee

History

Carolyn Lougee has taught European history at Stanford University since 1973. She particularly enjoys sharing with travelers her love of, and expertise in early modern France.

“Carolyn fully engaged the traveler with not only the history of the area, but also the music, poetry, and lore.”

—Georgianna Erskine

