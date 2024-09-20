Brittany
Explore this wild and windswept region of northwestern France, known for its scenic towns, maritime history, and independent spirit.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
Far from the bustling city life of Paris lies the rugged coastline, medieval fishing villages, and wooded hills of Brittany. With its Celtic history, this fiercely independent region has retained a distinct heritage and culture as well as its own language, Breton.
With history professor Carolyn Lougee, we’ll visit Brittany’s many highlights. Wander the charming harbor towns of Belle Ile, marvel at dozens of art installations along the Loire estuary’s art trail, explore the misty marshlands of Brière Regional Nature Park, and visit magical Mont-Saint-Michel. Throughout our journey, we’ll sample the incredible seafood and local produce that have put Brittany on the gastronomic map.
DatesSeptember 20–29, 2024
Duration10 days
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Carolyn Lougee
History
Carolyn Lougee has taught European history at Stanford University since 1973. She particularly enjoys sharing with travelers her love of, and expertise in early modern France.
“Carolyn fully engaged the traveler with not only the history of the area, but also the music, poetry, and lore.”
—Georgianna Erskine
