Far from the bustling city life of Paris lies the rugged coastline, medieval fishing villages, and wooded hills of Brittany. With its Celtic history, this fiercely independent region has retained a distinct heritage and culture as well as its own language, Breton.

With history professor Carolyn Lougee, we’ll visit Brittany’s many highlights. Wander the charming harbor towns of Belle Ile, marvel at dozens of art installations along the Loire estuary’s art trail, explore the misty marshlands of Brière Regional Nature Park, and visit magical Mont-Saint-Michel. Throughout our journey, we’ll sample the incredible seafood and local produce that have put Brittany on the gastronomic map.