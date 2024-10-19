Skip to main content
An intimate look at Lisbon, Porto, and the Alentejo

Portugal

Gain insight into Portuguese tradition and culture from local artisans, chefs, winemakers, and farmers as we travel through charming villages and stunning landscapes.

Overview

An awe-inspiring, immersive journey

Everything about this educational and enlightening trip is designed to awaken your senses. Learn about life in Portugal—both traditional and modern. Travel by tuk tuk, water taxi, historic funicular, and private classic electric tram. Partake in rustic and gourmet meals. Taste fine wines and ports, and create your own azulejo (tile).

Tour a centuries-old cork oak estate as guests of the family that has run the property for over five generations, and enjoy a delicious farm-to-table picnic with your hosts. Take a walking tour of Porto’s picturesque streets, where you’ll receive gifts and samples from artisan shops along the way. Our special farewell dinner will be at Michelin-star restaurant Casa de Chá da Boa Nova.

Dates

October 19–28, 2024

Duration

10 days

Minimum age

18 years

