Portugal
Gain insight into Portuguese tradition and culture from local artisans, chefs, winemakers, and farmers as we travel through charming villages and stunning landscapes.
Overview
An awe-inspiring, immersive journey
Everything about this educational and enlightening trip is designed to awaken your senses. Learn about life in Portugal—both traditional and modern. Travel by tuk tuk, water taxi, historic funicular, and private classic electric tram. Partake in rustic and gourmet meals. Taste fine wines and ports, and create your own azulejo (tile).
Tour a centuries-old cork oak estate as guests of the family that has run the property for over five generations, and enjoy a delicious farm-to-table picnic with your hosts. Take a walking tour of Porto’s picturesque streets, where you’ll receive gifts and samples from artisan shops along the way. Our special farewell dinner will be at Michelin-star restaurant Casa de Chá da Boa Nova.
DatesOctober 19–28, 2024
Duration10 days
Minimum age18 years
