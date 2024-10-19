Everything about this educational and enlightening trip is designed to awaken your senses. Learn about life in Portugal—both traditional and modern. Travel by tuk tuk, water taxi, historic funicular, and private classic electric tram. Partake in rustic and gourmet meals. Taste fine wines and ports, and create your own azulejo (tile).

Tour a centuries-old cork oak estate as guests of the family that has run the property for over five generations, and enjoy a delicious farm-to-table picnic with your hosts. Take a walking tour of Porto’s picturesque streets, where you’ll receive gifts and samples from artisan shops along the way. Our special farewell dinner will be at Michelin-star restaurant Casa de Chá da Boa Nova.