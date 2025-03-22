Our nine-day journey begins with a visit to Finland’s stunning capital before we fly north, above the Arctic Circle, to meet native Sámi in Finnish Lapland; we’ll learn about how they adapted to life at some of the northernmost points on Earth. Our time in Lapland includes four nights in the capital, Rovaniemi, and two nights in Luosto, part of Pyhä-Luosto National Park.

And, of course, we’ll take advantage of multiple opportunities to witness one of nature’s most impressive displays: the aurora borealis, or northern lights, commonly seen after dark in the Arctic north from late September to late March. Deluxe glass-roof cabins at Aurora Village will provide particularly appealing conditions to observe this phenomenon.