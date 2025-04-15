Spain’s Silver Route Walk

Live history on a highly educational and enlightening trip that takes you through the dramatic settings of Spain’s rise to glory in the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries. In settings both picturesque and wild, we’ll follow trails rich in the events that helped cement Spain as one of the “empires on which the sun never sets.”

Highlights of the journey include explorations of rarely visited medieval cities, astonishing Roman monuments in Mérida, and the unique Renaissance architecture and twin cathedrals of Salamanca. Walk alongside popular trail guide, Peter Watson, stay in stunning paradors, and dine on delectable local cuisines: the world’s best ham in Extremadura, the freshest Atlantic fish, and the great roast meats of Castile.