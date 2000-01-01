Tuscany Walk

This walking trip truly has it all—vineyard strolls, delicious picnics, medieval castles, and, of course, some of the most delectable wines the world has to offer. Delve deep into Italian history, stroll through medieval villages that were once home to Popes and nobles, and engage with one another in meaningful conversations against the backdrop of some of Europe's most enchanting scenery.

We explore the birthplace of Chianti wine, wander among the Sangiovese vineyards of Brunello, and explore Tuscany's least known region, the Maremma. In addition to hilly hikes along cypress-lined paths, we also meander cobbled streets during visits to medieval hill towns and renaissance villages such as San Gimignano, Siena, Pienza, and Montalcino.