Eastern Turkey
See areas of Turkey few visit due to the tricky-to-travel Pontic mountains. Our journey starts on the Black Sea coast and ends in cosmopolitan Istanbul.
Overview
A colorful and memorable adventure
This is a journey of tucked-away treasures, both natural and manmade. Our first stop is in Trabzon, where we visit multiple ancient (and more modern) religious sites including the famous Sumela Monastery, which clings to a sheer cliff face. In Erzurum, we focus on the Twin Minaret Medrese, Yakutiye Madrasa and the Three Kumbets, which are the finest examples of Eastern Turkey’s Selcuk art and architecture on the Silk Road.
Other highlights throughout our trip include the fabled Biblical Mount Ararat; the surreal landscapes and caves of Cappadocia; and multiple citadels, churches, museums, and ancient routes dating back over 2,000 years. We also enjoy the warm hospitality of the locals of these regions. An optional post-trip extension in Istanbul delves deeper into the monuments and sites of this dynamic city.
DatesJune 7–19, 2025
Duration13 days
Price
From approx. $6,995 per perrson
Trip size36 participants
Minimum age18 years
