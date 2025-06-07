This is a journey of tucked-away treasures, both natural and manmade. Our first stop is in Trabzon, where we visit multiple ancient (and more modern) religious sites including the famous Sumela Monastery, which clings to a sheer cliff face. In Erzurum, we focus on the Twin Minaret Medrese, Yakutiye Madrasa and the Three Kumbets, which are the finest examples of Eastern Turkey’s Selcuk art and architecture on the Silk Road.

Other highlights throughout our trip include the fabled Biblical Mount Ararat; the surreal landscapes and caves of Cappadocia; and multiple citadels, churches, museums, and ancient routes dating back over 2,000 years. We also enjoy the warm hospitality of the locals of these regions. An optional post-trip extension in Istanbul delves deeper into the monuments and sites of this dynamic city.