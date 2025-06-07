Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
An exploration of Turkey’s fascinating lesser-known sites

Eastern Turkey

See areas of Turkey few visit due to the tricky-to-travel Pontic mountains. Our journey starts on the Black Sea coast and ends in cosmopolitan Istanbul.

Overview

A colorful and memorable adventure

This is a journey of tucked-away treasures, both natural and manmade. Our first stop is in Trabzon, where we visit multiple ancient (and more modern) religious sites including the famous Sumela Monastery, which clings to a sheer cliff face. In Erzurum, we focus on the Twin Minaret Medrese, Yakutiye Madrasa and the Three Kumbets, which are the finest examples of Eastern Turkey’s Selcuk art and architecture on the Silk Road. 

Other highlights throughout our trip include the fabled Biblical Mount Ararat; the surreal landscapes and caves of Cappadocia; and multiple citadels, churches, museums, and ancient routes dating back over 2,000 years. We also enjoy the warm hospitality of the locals of these regions. An optional post-trip extension in Istanbul delves deeper into the monuments and sites of this dynamic city.

Dates

June 7–19, 2025

Duration

13 days

Price

From approx. $6,995 per perrson

Trip size

36 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails