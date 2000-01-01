French and Italian Riviera

A magical trip that touches amazing ports of call in France, Italy, and on the French island of Corsica. We enjoy the finest wines (including a tasting at the oldest wine cellar in Nice: Cave Bianchi), as well as museums, gardens, caves, and Napoleon’s villa!

This is a perfect journey for those who enjoy the finer things: wine, art, and the top-notch wisdom and insight only a Stanford faculty leader could provide. We travel in luxury aboard the 16-cabin Le Ponant. One of our last stops is Genoa, where we learn to make pesto the traditional way, in the place where it originated.