French and Italian Riviera
Set sail on the Mediterranean for iconic destinations and breathtaking views. Enjoy wine, fine art, and historical sites as we travel from Nice to Nice!
Overview
A cruise through beauty, art, and history
A magical trip that touches amazing ports of call in France, Italy, and on the French island of Corsica. We enjoy the finest wines (including a tasting at the oldest wine cellar in Nice: Cave Bianchi), as well as museums, gardens, caves, and Napoleon’s villa!
This is a perfect journey for those who enjoy the finer things: wine, art, and the top-notch wisdom and insight only a Stanford faculty leader could provide. We travel in luxury aboard the 16-cabin Le Ponant. One of our last stops is Genoa, where we learn to make pesto the traditional way, in the place where it originated.
DatesMay 22–30, 2026
Duration9 days
Price
From approx. $18,995 per person
Trip size28 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Ed Steidle
Stanford Continuing Studies
Ed's background is in comparative literature and medieval literature, and he teaches on the arts and literatures of Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
“An expert in his field, Ed brings humor and excitement to his presentations.”
—Ellen Loucks, ‘74
