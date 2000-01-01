Step into Peru’s awe-inspiring landscapes and rich history. Begin in Lima, a vibrant city blending colonial grandeur with world-renowned cuisine. Travel to the Sacred Valley, exploring Inca sites like Pisac and Ollantaytambo, and learning from a master weaver in Chinchero. Experience the breathtaking majesty of Machu Picchu, perched high in the Andes’ lush cloud forests.

In Cusco, marvel at Spanish colonial architecture layered atop Inca foundations. Complete our journey aboard the luxury Belmond Andean Explorer train to Lake Titicaca, the world’s highest navigable lake, where we visit the floating islands of the Uros people. This immersive adventure reveals Peru’s timeless wonders.