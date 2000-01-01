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A journey into Peru’s sacred past and vibrant present

Peru

Uncover the wonders of Peru: the Sacred Valley, Machu Picchu, and Lake Titicaca, where breathtaking landscapes and living history await at every turn.

Overview

A journey through Peru’s heart and history

Step into Peru’s awe-inspiring landscapes and rich history. Begin in Lima, a vibrant city blending colonial grandeur with world-renowned cuisine. Travel to the Sacred Valley, exploring Inca sites like Pisac and Ollantaytambo, and learning from a master weaver in Chinchero. Experience the breathtaking majesty of Machu Picchu, perched high in the Andes’ lush cloud forests.

In Cusco, marvel at Spanish colonial architecture layered atop Inca foundations. Complete our journey aboard the luxury Belmond Andean Explorer train to Lake Titicaca, the world’s highest navigable lake, where we visit the floating islands of the Uros people. This immersive adventure reveals Peru’s timeless wonders.

Dates

September 9–20, 2027

Duration

12 days

Price

From approx. $14,295 per person

Trip size

35 participants

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