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Travel/Study
Japanese history, culture, geopolitics, and natural beauty

Kyushu and Okinawa

Travel beyond the well-trod centers of tourism to see Japan in a new light. Visits to active pottery villages and remote nature preserves make for an enlightening trip.

Overview

A study of two fascinating Japanese islands

This journey offers a deep experience of the region where Japan first encountered the West. Well explore the vibrant, historic cities of Fukuoka and Nagasaki, see Kumamotos stately castle and experience the famous hot springs of Mount Aso, without which no visit to Kyushu is complete.

In the Gotō Islands, well learn about the “hidden Christians” and in Okinawa, which remains a bastion of American military power in the Western Pacific, well explore historically significant WWII sites and the rich culture, unique crafts and cuisine, and distinct ethnic identity of Japans southernmost region.

Dates

April 6–20, 2027

Duration

15 days

Price

From approx. $11,495 per person

Trip size

34 participants

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Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

In addition to the impressive castles, shrines, rock gardens, and hot springs of Kyushu Island, we travel to the Gotō Islands and far-flung Okinawa. Revisit the events of World War II with visits to important battle sites and solemn memorials and experience the islands’ unique cultures. Throughout our journey, we’ll delve into current events during lectures and discussions with our faculty leader.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

plates of japanese cuisine

About our accommodations

Though all our accommodations feature Western amenities and are quite comfortable, hotels in Japan tend to be less luxurious than in many other parts of the world; twin-bed rooms tend to be more spacious than single-bed rooms. When we stay in more traditional Japanese accommodations in Beppu, tea is served at low wooden tables and guests sleep on futons placed on the tatami mats. The hotel also features typical Japanese communal baths, with separate men’s and women’s quarters.

Western-style breakfasts are available at our hotels; however, nearly all lunches and dinners consist of Japanese cuisine, as do the breakfasts during our stay in Beppu. We expect that participants will be a self-selecting group whose interest in exploring Japanese culture and cuisine outweighs the need for familiar food and lodging.

Activity level

We consider this trip to be moderately strenuous. On average, daily programs involve two to four miles of walking, often over uneven terrain. In some instances, such as at temples, stairs may not have handrails. Slip-on shoes are recommended, as shoes must be removed at all temples and many of the other indoor sites we visit. When boarding ferries, travelers must be able to climb up and down stairs and on gangways while carrying their own overnight bag. Participants must be in good health and able to keep up with an active group of travelers.

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