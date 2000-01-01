Kyushu and Okinawa

About our accommodations

Though all our accommodations feature Western amenities and are quite comfortable, hotels in Japan tend to be less luxurious than in many other parts of the world; twin-bed rooms tend to be more spacious than single-bed rooms. When we stay in more traditional Japanese accommodations in Beppu, tea is served at low wooden tables and guests sleep on futons placed on the tatami mats. The hotel also features typical Japanese communal baths, with separate men’s and women’s quarters.

Western-style breakfasts are available at our hotels; however, nearly all lunches and dinners consist of Japanese cuisine, as do the breakfasts during our stay in Beppu. We expect that participants will be a self-selecting group whose interest in exploring Japanese culture and cuisine outweighs the need for familiar food and lodging.