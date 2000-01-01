Kyushu and Okinawa
Travel beyond the well-trod centers of tourism to see Japan in a new light. Visits to active pottery villages and remote nature preserves make for an enlightening trip.
Overview
A study of two fascinating Japanese islands
This journey offers a deep experience of the region where Japan first encountered the West. We’ll explore the vibrant, historic cities of Fukuoka and Nagasaki, see Kumamoto’s stately castle and experience the famous hot springs of Mount Aso, without which no visit to Kyushu is complete.
In the Gotō Islands, we’ll learn about the “hidden Christians” and in Okinawa, which remains a bastion of American military power in the Western Pacific, we’ll explore historically significant WWII sites and the rich culture, unique crafts and cuisine, and distinct ethnic identity of Japan’s southernmost region.
DatesApril 6–20, 2027
Duration15 days
Price
From approx. $11,495 per person
Trip size34 participants
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
In addition to the impressive castles, shrines, rock gardens, and hot springs of Kyushu Island, we travel to the Gotō Islands and far-flung Okinawa. Revisit the events of World War II with visits to important battle sites and solemn memorials and experience the islands’ unique cultures. Throughout our journey, we’ll delve into current events during lectures and discussions with our faculty leader.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.