Western Europe by Rail

Talk about a tried-and-true itinerary! This two-week trip is Stanford’s take on the “Grand Tour,” a European rail journey that has been a staple of the well-traveled for over 300 years.

In addition to the exciting sights and sites we take in throughout our adventure, we also have the unique opportunity to travel in style on Europe’s most famous modes of transportation: the Eurostar train through the underground Chunnel (from London to Paris), the high-speed TGV Lyria (from Paris to Lausanne), the Glacier Express (through the Swiss Alps from Brig to St. Moritz), and the Maloja pass by coach (from St. Moritz to Lake Como). We also enjoy smooth sailing on boat rides on the Seine River, Lake Geneva, Lake Como, and Lake Maggiore.