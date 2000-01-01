Western Europe by Rail
Explore England, France, Switzerland, and Italy on an educational trip that mirrors the traditional European journeys dating back to the 17th century.
Overview
A classic railway journey through Europe
Talk about a tried-and-true itinerary! This two-week trip is Stanford’s take on the “Grand Tour,” a European rail journey that has been a staple of the well-traveled for over 300 years.
In addition to the exciting sights and sites we take in throughout our adventure, we also have the unique opportunity to travel in style on Europe’s most famous modes of transportation: the Eurostar train through the underground Chunnel (from London to Paris), the high-speed TGV Lyria (from Paris to Lausanne), the Glacier Express (through the Swiss Alps from Brig to St. Moritz), and the Maloja pass by coach (from St. Moritz to Lake Como). We also enjoy smooth sailing on boat rides on the Seine River, Lake Geneva, Lake Como, and Lake Maggiore.
DatesMay 31–June 13, 2026
Duration14 days
Price
From approx. $17,995 per person
Trip size28 participants
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Kenneth Schultz
Political Science
The William Bennett Munro Professor of Political Science and director of the Program in International Relations, Ken studies the causes of war within and between states, with a particular focus on the role of territory and borders.
“Ken was very knowledgeable. He put together easy-to-understand presentations and was very personable—willing to discuss any and all issues outside of the lecture hall."
—Tom Rackerby, MBA ’70
Be the first to know when reservations open!
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.