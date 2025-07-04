Galapagos Family Adventure
Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises and blue footed boobies.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
Experience the ultimate outdoor classroom cruising among the enchanted islands of the Galápagos aboard the luxurious La Pinta, spending three nights at the beachfront Finch Bay Hotel on Santa Cruz Island. See the incredible wildlife that Charles Darwin observed as he developed his revolutionary theory of evolution.
Visit several of the Galápagos’ volcanic islands, snorkeling amid sea lions and sea turtles in the clear waters. Sit face to face with giant tortoises and marine iguanas and learn the dances of blue-footed boobies and waved albatrosses. Adults enjoy lectures from a Stanford scholar while kids have fun learning from their zany Young Explorer leaders, who are Stanford graduates and former Sierra Camp counselors.
DatesJune 24–July 4, 2025
Duration11 days
Minimum age6 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
Be the first to know when reservations open!
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.