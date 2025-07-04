Skip to main content
Travel/Study
Explore a living classroom with the whole family

Galapagos Family Adventure

Enjoy a family cruise through the remote island chain and encounter unique wildlife up close, including playful sea lions, giant tortoises and blue footed boobies.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

Experience the ultimate outdoor classroom cruising among the enchanted islands of the Galápagos aboard the luxurious La Pinta, spending three nights at the beachfront Finch Bay Hotel on Santa Cruz Island. See the incredible wildlife that Charles Darwin observed as he developed his revolutionary theory of evolution.

Visit several of the Galápagos’ volcanic islands, snorkeling amid sea lions and sea turtles in the clear waters. Sit face to face with giant tortoises and marine iguanas and learn the dances of blue-footed boobies and waved albatrosses. Adults enjoy lectures from a Stanford scholar while kids have fun learning from their zany Young Explorer leaders, who are Stanford graduates and former Sierra Camp counselors.

Dates

June 24–July 4, 2025

Duration

11 days

Minimum age

6 years

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

