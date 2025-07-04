Galapagos Family Adventure

Experience the ultimate outdoor classroom cruising among the enchanted islands of the Galápagos aboard the luxurious La Pinta, spending three nights at the beachfront Finch Bay Hotel on Santa Cruz Island. See the incredible wildlife that Charles Darwin observed as he developed his revolutionary theory of evolution.

Visit several of the Galápagos’ volcanic islands, snorkeling amid sea lions and sea turtles in the clear waters. Sit face to face with giant tortoises and marine iguanas and learn the dances of blue-footed boobies and waved albatrosses. Adults enjoy lectures from a Stanford scholar while kids have fun learning from their zany Young Explorer leaders, who are Stanford graduates and former Sierra Camp counselors.