Alaska Family Adventure
Indulge your family’s adventurous side on a fun-filled cruise along the untamed coastal landscapes of Alaska’s Inside Passage.
Overview
A journey of wilds and wanderings for all
This pristine wilderness of the Inside Passage is home to a rich Tlingit culture, an enduring frontier spirit, and a panoply of wildlife: from high-flying eagles and tail-fluking whales to salmon-fishing bears. On this daring journey, you’ll hike through forests of towering trees, kayak in glacier-carved fjords, and raft from an Alaska native village.
Highlights of the trip include observing brown bears in their natural habitat along the coast of Chichagof Island, listening to humpback whales on the ship hydrophone, special access to the most beautiful, remote areas of the Tongass National Forest, and Zodiac cruises along the sea-lion-filled Inian Islands.
DatesJuly 11–17, 2025
Duration7 days
Minimum age6 years
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
