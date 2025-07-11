Skip to main content
Hiking, biking, and kayaking rugged islands and fjords

Alaska Family Adventure

Indulge your family’s adventurous side on a fun-filled cruise along the untamed coastal landscapes of Alaska’s Inside Passage.

Overview

A journey of wilds and wanderings for all

This pristine wilderness of the Inside Passage is home to a rich Tlingit culture, an enduring frontier spirit, and a panoply of wildlife: from high-flying eagles and tail-fluking whales to salmon-fishing bears. On this daring journey, you’ll hike through forests of towering trees, kayak in glacier-carved fjords, and raft from an Alaska native village. 

Highlights of the trip include observing brown bears in their natural habitat along the coast of Chichagof Island, listening to humpback whales on the ship hydrophone, special access to the most beautiful, remote areas of the Tongass National Forest, and Zodiac cruises along the sea-lion-filled Inian Islands.

Dates

July 11–17, 2025

Duration

7 days

Minimum age

6 years

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

