Alaska Family Adventure

This pristine wilderness of the Inside Passage is home to a rich Tlingit culture, an enduring frontier spirit, and a panoply of wildlife: from high-flying eagles and tail-fluking whales to salmon-fishing bears. On this daring journey, you’ll hike through forests of towering trees, kayak in glacier-carved fjords, and raft from an Alaska native village.

Highlights of the trip include observing brown bears in their natural habitat along the coast of Chichagof Island, listening to humpback whales on the ship hydrophone, special access to the most beautiful, remote areas of the Tongass National Forest, and Zodiac cruises along the sea-lion-filled Inian Islands.