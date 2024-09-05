Skip to main content
two lions grooming
Travel with Stanford students on a Sophomore College seminar

Tanzania

Take in the sights and sounds of the Serengeti, watch the great wildebeest migration and fall asleep in luxurious lodges after eventful days of wildlife spotting.

Overview

An epic safari adventure

Ready to head back to the classroom? Attend a three-day workshop on the Stanford campus with Professor Bill Durham, ’71, and Dr. Susan Charnley, MA ’89, PhD ’94, before heading to Africa with them. Unlike other Travel/Study trips, on a Travel/Study Field Seminar we travel alongside Stanford sophomores, learning from their research and exchanging past and present tales of the Farm.

Nowhere else on earth can one spot so many species in such close proximity so easily and safely. Follow the migratory tracks of massive herds of elephants, watch the antics of playful monkeys, and view gangly giraffes nibbling from acacia trees—all from the comfort of our spacious four-wheel-drive Land Rovers that guarantee a window seat.

Dates

September 5–20, 2024

Duration

16 days

Minimum age

18 years

